Report Reveals Reasoning Behind Prolonged Portal Process for Former ASU QB

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into the 2026 season with a quarterback room that has been reshaped by the additions of former Kentucky gunslinger Cutter Boley, as well as the experienced Arizona native Mikey Keene.

The saga of approaching the quarterback room differently heading into the offseason began at some point during the later stages of the regular season, with reports running rampant that two-year starter Sam Leavitt was seeking to find an exit from the program.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham rebounded with the pair of portal additions mentioned above that serve as a compliment to the high-profile recruits that the program had in place. Although Dillingham and company have moved beyond the Leavitt saga, it had been fascinating to follow the prolonged process that the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year went through.

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports recently provided insight as to why the market for Leavitt wasn't as robust as was expected over the last month - despite the dual threat being listed as the top player in the transfer portal.

Leavitt's Prolonged Process Explained

"Despite ranking as the No. 1 player in the 247Sports portal, Leavitt didn't have a robust market -- at least at first. He had two things working against him: 1. A foot injury that could keep him out through spring practice. 2. Arizona State did not provide kind feedback on him behind the scenes.

Top-of-the-market teams like Indiana, Texas Tech, Miami and LSU looked elsewhere. But talent tends to win out eventually, which led the latter three teams to join the race."

The first piece of information doesn't come as a surprise, as Leavitt's foot surgery was for a lisfranc injury - the recovery process will likely take the field general out of participating in spring practices in any form. The other tidbit is much more fascinating - this thinking lines up with reports that Texas Tech would not be open for business when it came to a union with Leavitt, while Indiana committed to TCU transfer Josh Hoover very early in the process.

Texas Tech eventually entered the Leavitt sweepstakes, but only in the pretext that their top target in Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby left Lubbock without a deal in place.

Miami and Tennessee ultimately entered the race for Leavitt as well - which was in the midst of reports that LSU was positioning to target Washington transfer Demond Williams.

One thing is for sure - the Leavitt saga caused many headaches for everyone involved in the process - including the fanbase - the recent report shines light on what will potentially become a vindication for Arizona State football.

