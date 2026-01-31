Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup Before Arizona Tilt

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-10, 2-6 Big 12) are set to square off with the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats this afternoon - with this game serving as the return contest after an 89-82 Wildcats win in Tucson on January 14.

The Wildcats are also one of two remaining unbeatens and boast freshman prodigy Koa Peat - who chose to play in Tucson over staying in the Phoenix area to play for Bobby Hurley.

The unique approach Hurley took to roster building this season has resulted in highs and lows - with a particular wrench in the designs being another campaign full of poor injury fortune.

Hurley was once again tasked with curating the best five-man lineup to compete with the Wildcats to start this game - the 11th year head coach ultimately went with a familiar combination.

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum has played in and started every game this season as the unquestioned leader of the program this season. The senior point guard leads the team in both scoring and assists, while also coming out in second in steals per contest.

Ford recently returned to the lineup after a brief bout with a lingering injury. The junior two-guard has been one of the most reliable floor spacers on the team this season and is a reliable contributor as far as around-the-margin play is concerned.

Trouet has started in every game that he has been active for this season (21) - the junior transfer has been integral in creating second chance points for an offense that has catapulted the team to victory on 11 different occasions this season.

Grbovic is starting for the 16th time this season. The native of Montenegro paces the team in three-point percentage (39.5%), while also performing relatively well as a help-side defender and in supplementary rebounding.

Diop has emerged as one of the more impressive underclassmen in the nation this season. The 7-footer has displayed a unique blend of shooting touch, defensive versatility, rim-running ability, and even potential as a tertiary ball-handler.

Hurley will have three other rotation players at his disposal off the bench - Anthony "Pig" Johnson, who is the second leading scorer on the squad, as well as Noah Meeusen and forward Allen Mukeba.

Arizona State is set to square off with Arizona momentarily from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The game is set to be broadcast on TNT.

