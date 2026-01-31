Naming Key ASU Players to Secure Upset Win Over Arizona

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to avoid falling to 11-11 on the season on Saturday afternoon when taking on the Arizona Wildcats from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Bobby Hurley's team is attempting to avenge an 89-82 loss in Tucson on January 14, with many of the roadblocks that were presented to Hurley back then still being present. The 11th-year head coach is looking for his second win against a number one ranked team during his tenure at Arizona State, although the previously mentioned challenges will continue to encounter the team.

Arizona State on SI names three key Sun Devils that will presumably have serious opportunities to win the game below.

Bryce Ford

Ford has been one of the more reliable rotation members since beginning the season as the starting shooting guard - even through battling an injury suffered in December for roughly a month.

Ford returned to the lineup in the loss to Arizona, which was a game that he contributed nine points (including a go-ahead three point hit), as well as a steal in what was a spirited effort on the defensive side of the ball.

Ford's floor-spacing, secondary playmaking, and buy-in to the team defense make Ford a prime candidate to have a game-chaning performance.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) drives to the basket against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) and guard Bryce Ford (4) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Massamba Diop

The freshman center has failed to reach double digit scoring figures in three of the Sun Devils' last four games, but recorded an efficient 16 point performance in the last game against Arizona.

Arizona State center Massamba Diop (35) makes a layup past Cincinnati forward Tyler McKinley (24) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diop's soft shooting touch that has been posturing him as a unique NBA prospect has stagnated in recent contests, but this is truly an optimal matchup for the former Spanish league player to bounce back - the defensive side of the ball is crucial as well against the elite Arizona front line.

Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Johnson struggled in the previous game in Tucson, shooting just 1-for-10 in the process.

This game is setting up for the senior to have a get-right game, as his best attributes (ball handling, rim pressure, disrupting off-ball defensively) play into his hands this time around. Johnson will have the ability to get to the free throw line, create opposing team turnovers, and take advantage of open three-point looks - the Sun Devils are in secure hands in their sixth man.

Arizona State and Arizona are set to square off at noon MST this afternoon - it is set to be broadcast on TNT.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .