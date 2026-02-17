Arizona State Reveals Availability Report Ahead of Texas Tech Battle

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) are just over one day away from taking on the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3) at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils are nearly a week removed from taking down Oklahoma State, while Texas Tech defeated Arizona last Saturday.

Bobby Hurley has thrown out all stops to revive a season that has been up-and-down in lieu of the team experiencing extensive injury issues since the start of the season.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) with head coach Bobby Hurley against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The challenges to Arizona State's lineup have continued going into Tuesday night's matchup, as another key ASU player was added to the official Big 12 Player Availability Report as of Monday night.

OUT

Marcus Adams Jr.

Kash Polk

Adante Holiman

Dame Salane

Vijay Wallace

Adams is set to miss his 12th consecutive game after suffering an undisclosed injury in the January 3 loss to Colorado. Hurley had previously stated that the forward was close to making a return in mid-January, but it doesn't appear as if that is the case currently.

Salane and Polk are set to redshirt this season, while it has to be assumed that Holiman will be redshirted after being held out since the start of the season due to an elbow injury.

Wallace is out for the year after suffering a dislocated ankle in an exhibition game in late October, but appears to be on the mend and set to return next season if he so chooses to do so.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DOUBTFUL

Bryce Ford

Ford's injury saga has been a frustrating one, as the junior shooting guard originally sat out for a period of time after attempting to play through an injury that was suffered in a win over Arizona on December 9.

Hurley gave some more details surrounding the process, admitting that there are multiple issues that link through Ford's leg - it seems as if the week-long break hasn't afforded enough time to make a return.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It seems as if forwards Allen Mukeba and Santiago Trouet are back on the mend as well. The duo were previously listed on the report two weeks ago, with Mukeba pushing through the game against Utah on February 4, while Trouet missed that game before returning for the game against Colorado on February 7.

Forward Andrija Grbovic is also listed as questionable, which raises the potential for ASU to be confined to just six players.

Arizona State and Texas Tech are set for a start time of 9:00 P.M. MST tonight from Tempe, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .