Revisiting Arizona State's Rebuilt Cornerback Room Before Spring Practice
TEMPE -- The Arizona State roster building efforts in anticipation for the 2026 campaign are nearly complete - this was further backed up by two more cornerback additions that were made on Saturday to fill out a defense that is set to lose both Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.
Arizona State on SI revisits what the CB position is turning out to look like ahead of spring practices that are set to begin in late March.
Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage is poised to take over as the feature boundary corner for the Sun Devils as life post Abney sets in.
The Texas native was quietly one of the better coverage defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2025, but saw his season end prematurely due to an injury suffered against West Virginia on November 15.
Don't be shocked if Bimage's NFL draft stock takes a major bump similar to what Abney saw during his 2026 season.
Ashton Stamps
Stamps has potential to be the leading candidate to fulfill the role that Robinson left behind - as the SEC-tested CB started several games at LSU during the 2024 season, before taking a reserve role in 2025.
Stamps was near the top of the SEC in pass breakups during the season where he saw the majority of starts. The Louisiana native figures to be an integral piece of the defense this coming season.
Nigel Pringle
Pringle is a now-redshirt freshman that spent the 2025 season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. It is quite fitting that Pringle originally hails out of Houston - which is the hometown of passing game coordinator Bryan Carrington.
Chance Rucker
Rucker is another tested starting player that Arizona State secured a commitment from on Saturday.
The former Michigan State standout started in nine games during his three seasons with the Spartans - earning six pass breakups and an interception during those appearances. The Detroit native is also considered one of the top-rated additions from the portal class.
Caleb Chester
Chester was one of the earliest additions made to the cornerback room, as the former Texas rotation player is seeking to become the next high-upside player that receives a chance to breakout in the Sun Devils' defense.
Joseph Smith
Smith had a sizable opportunity in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke in the face of numerous players opting out or being injured in the game. There are many fans of Smith from within the program, and he will have a chance to carve out a role in 2026.
