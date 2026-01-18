Revisiting Arizona State's Rebuilt Cornerback Room Before Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona State roster building efforts in anticipation for the 2026 campaign are nearly complete - this was further backed up by two more cornerback additions that were made on Saturday to fill out a defense that is set to lose both Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.

Arizona State on SI revisits what the CB position is turning out to look like ahead of spring practices that are set to begin in late March.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery with Keith Abney II (1) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodney Bimage Jr.

Bimage is poised to take over as the feature boundary corner for the Sun Devils as life post Abney sets in.

The Texas native was quietly one of the better coverage defensive backs in the Big 12 in 2025, but saw his season end prematurely due to an injury suffered against West Virginia on November 15.

Don't be shocked if Bimage's NFL draft stock takes a major bump similar to what Abney saw during his 2026 season.

Ashton Stamps

Stamps has potential to be the leading candidate to fulfill the role that Robinson left behind - as the SEC-tested CB started several games at LSU during the 2024 season, before taking a reserve role in 2025.

Stamps was near the top of the SEC in pass breakups during the season where he saw the majority of starts. The Louisiana native figures to be an integral piece of the defense this coming season.

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) blocks a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Nigel Pringle

Pringle is a now-redshirt freshman that spent the 2025 season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. It is quite fitting that Pringle originally hails out of Houston - which is the hometown of passing game coordinator Bryan Carrington.

Chance Rucker

Sep 23, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) chases Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) out of the pocket in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Rucker is another tested starting player that Arizona State secured a commitment from on Saturday.

The former Michigan State standout started in nine games during his three seasons with the Spartans - earning six pass breakups and an interception during those appearances. The Detroit native is also considered one of the top-rated additions from the portal class.

Caleb Chester

Chester was one of the earliest additions made to the cornerback room, as the former Texas rotation player is seeking to become the next high-upside player that receives a chance to breakout in the Sun Devils' defense.

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Joseph Smith

Smith had a sizable opportunity in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke in the face of numerous players opting out or being injured in the game. There are many fans of Smith from within the program, and he will have a chance to carve out a role in 2026.

