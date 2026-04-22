Grading and Reacting to ASU's Additon of Dillan Shaw

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball roster is rapidly taking shape as of Tuesday night - exactly two weeks after the transfer portal opened.

First-year head coach Randy Bennett added two former players from Saint Mary's ( Paulius Murauskas , Dillan Shaw) on Tuesday, which played right into the Sun Devils earning a top-10 transfer portal ranking at the moment, according to 247Sports .

Mar 16, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the press during first round practice at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Murauskas addition was an absolute home run, but how does Shaw fit into the fray in Tempe? Explore an analysis and ultimate grade below with Arizona State on SI.

Jun 23, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Heritage Christian player Dillan Shaw (1) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shaw's Role, On-Court Fit

It's very easy to take a glance at Shaw's raw statistical output as a freshman and dismiss the work he did for an NCAA Tournament team - that would be a personal folly, however.

Shaw's overall profile translates perfectly into the modern collegiate game - an athletic wing that boasts impressive physical traits, a three-point shot that has already resulted in high-output performances, upside as an off-ball playmaker, and defensive prowess that is coveted by college programs.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Shaw's past of being a former four-star recruit and current four-star transfer portal member can't hurt either - he is absolutely a player that Bennett needed to secure.

Shaw's Role Is Likely Solid

While players such as Emmanuel Innocenti and the seemingly returning Vijay Wallace will bring fierce competition to the table when it comes to wings fighting for minutes, it still appears as if Shaw will be firmly in the rotation.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) reacts after being charged with a foul against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Shaw's upside is simply too high to ignore, and he is too well-rounded a player to leave off the floor. There wouldn't have been such a concerted effort to land the freshman if there wasn't an intent to make him a core piece of the program - now and in the future.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Overall Grade: A-

The addition of Shaw brings Bennett's total of four-star recruits secured in this cycle up to three (four if freshman JRob Croy is counted), which immediately jumps off the page after what took place last season. There is already established stability, direction, and a plan of attack at work here - everything now seems to be paying off.

Nov 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett watches game action against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Anaheim Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Shaw isn't the most refined player to this point, the upside should point to a ceiling similar to what current NBA standout Jaylon Tyson reached during his collegiate career - this is truly a move that will pay dividends over the years to come.