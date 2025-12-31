Arizona State Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of ASU Sun Bowl Bout

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has frequently brought up the goal of reaching 20 wins over a two-year period for the Arizona State Sun Devils in recent weeks.

The Sun Devils would reach 20 wins over the last two campaigns with a win over the Duke Blue Devils later today in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2013/14.

Arizona State on SI staff predicts the outcome of the contest with the reigning ACC champions below.

Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 45, Duke 38

The Sun Devils are decisive underdogs heading into this season-closing battle behind Mensah’s emergence, Duke finishing their ACC trek on a high note, and Arizona State facing many more opt-outs compared to the Blue Devils. However, Arizona State’s offense holds matchup advantages being pitted against a porous Duke offense. Expect a massive day from the Arizona State run game, and expect the seniors that opted to play this game to come through in key moments in what will be a shootout contest that somewhat mirrors the 2024 rendition of the Sun Bowl against the same opponent.

