Previewing Texas Tech From Opponent's Perspective
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for a top-10 matchup in Tempe this Saturday with the Texas Tech Red Raiders - Arizona State on SI caught up with Texas Tech on SI's Jordan Jepp for a conversation surrounding the matchup below.
Q: What is the current morale around the Texas Tech program from your sense? Is there confidence that Joey McGuire is the coach that the program has been looking to unlock the potential that has been in Lubbock?
A: The support around the team is at an all-time high. The morale has always been there from the fan base, but under this new era of college football, the buy-in from the alumni base has transformed the program into one that can match it. Joey McGuire has been able to usher in this new era of Texas Tech football by being the leader, recruiter, and talent seeker, both on the field and within the coaching staff
Q: How is the matchup against Arizona State being viewed? Is it just another game, a chance to make a major statement, or a bit of both?
A: The coaching staff views it as just another game, or at least will never show their hand publicly. It is not over their head what this game means in terms of the magnitude of the matchup (2024 champions vs. 2025 favorites), but part of the process-driven approach they enter each week with is that each week is its own challenge, and you can’t give any game too much or too little weight. While it is classic coach speak, it is also what establishes a winning culture, and you cannot knock it.
Q: Coach McGuire is under the assumption that Sam Leavitt will play - just how much of a challenge will Leavitt/Tyson present to a defense that has been elite virtually the entire season to this point?
Jordyn Tyson is the best offensive player that Texas Tech has faced so far this season and will likely end up as the guy who gets drafted the highest. National reports from Wednesday, Oct. 15, indicate that Leavitt will play, which presents the challenge of not only facing Tyson but also the quarterback with whom he has an established connection.
Texas Tech’s defense runs through its defensive line, and that is the challenge Leavitt will need to overcome. How healthy is he, and how mobile is he? If he is close to 100%, the challenge will be for Romello Height and David Bailey, one of the best edge-rushing duos in the country, to bring him down when they do get into the backfield, which is easier said than done.
If Leavitt is not fully healthy, though, this is a defense that sacked a mobile Jalon Daniels eight times (nine sacks vs. Kansas). Tyson can get open against anyone and will be playing on Sundays, but the challenge will be whether Leavitt can get the ball to him or not.
Q: Arizona State’s front seven was obliterated against Utah - the first example of the unit being outmanned since the 2023 season. Is there potential for the Texas Tech run game to do the same, especially with Cameron Dickey’s recent play in mind?
A: The Red Raiders’ running game had gone under the radar until an explosive Week 7 contest against Kansas caught the national eye. The stats show that they have been successful running the ball with both Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, surviving a preseason injury to Quinten Joyner.
However, the running game is much more dynamic with backup quarterback Will Hammond than with Behren Morton due to his mobility and threat in the designed run game. What happened against Kansas is not the expectation, especially given how the offensive line has been imperfect all season; however, Tech has no fewer than 170 total rushing yards in Big 12 competition so far and wants to control the ball, especially if the Red Raiders take a lead.
Q: Behren Morton’s status is currently unclear for the week much like Leavitt’s. Is Morton likely to give it a go in your eyes? If not, what does backup Will Hammond bring to the table, does he have the ability to elevate the offense?
A: Morton seems likely to play, based on both national reports and the quotes from this week’s pre-game press conference. If Hammond does play, though, the offense’s passing game should largely stay the same while the running game takes on a new dimension.
Hammond has 147 yards on designed rushing attempts while Morton has just 19, with the Red Raiders implementing more power and read option plays. Both like to push the ball downfield and have similar passing profiles, but if Hammond starts under center, there will be more focus on the rushing offense rather than the play-action game built off of the running backs.
Q: Name one x-factor on offense and defense that the casual fan may not be aware of - can truly be anyone.
A: On offense, the difference-maker has been Terrance Carter Jr., who has been scoring touchdowns in every single way this season, while also providing more than expected as a run blocker. He can catch a dump off and run after the catch or get open deep, and when paired with his effort in the running game, he has become an every-down tight end.
On defense, though, the X-factor this week will be A.J. Holmes Jr., who has been the team’s third interior defensive lineman. With Skyler Gill-Howard expected to be out, he will be the team’s starter, though he started 12 games at Houston last season. He is third among all interior defenders in PFF run-defense grade (min. 50 total snaps) and also had a season-high two sacks against Kansas. Texas Tech will rely on his versatility, both in play style and position on the line, with Gill-Howard out.
Q: Game prediction - final score and brief rationale!
A: Texas Tech, 34-20 — the Red Raiders have scored no fewer than 34 points in a game and allowed no more than 17. They have won every game by 24 or more points so far this season. Even when they beat Houston 35-11, McGuire said the team should have scored 60. The offense is not at its best yet, and the defense leads the nation in stop rate. If the offense can correct its red-zone woes, 40 is within range, but that may not be this week on the road with a less-than-100% quarterback. If Arizona State reaches 20 points, it would be the first team this season to do so.
Thanks to Jordan for taking time to answer some questions - feel free to follow the Texas Tech/Kansas State writer on X/Twitter @j_epp22.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!