Kenny Dillingham Divulges Unfortunate Arizona State Injury News
TEMPE -- The #21 Arizona State Sun Devils will not be sitting inside of the top 25 once the poll drops later this morning following a 42-10 drubbing at the hands of the Utah Utes.
One of the driving factors behind the loss was the absence of sophomore QB Sam Leavitt, who went from probable to doubtful within a day of the Big 12 mandated player availability reports - head coach Kenny Dillingham remained hopeful that there is a possibility that the star returns for Saturday's matchup with Texas Tech.
"I'll say week-to-week. I think that's the fairest way to put it. I think we'll evaluate it Sunday/Monday and then see what happens on Tuesday/Wednesday and make a decision from there."
Leavitt's status isn't the only thing that will grip the attention of Sun Devil fans in the coming days, however, as Dillingham also stated that 'two or three' players injured during the loss are expected to miss extended periods of time moving forward.
It can be assumed that those players are G/C Ben Coleman - who made his long-awaited return to left guard in this game as Wade Helton got the start at center, as well as the starting safety duo in Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Myles "Ghost" Rowser.
Wilson and Rowser were both able to get up on their own power, but it doesn't sound incredibly encouraging that either will make it back to action in the near future.
Arizona State on SI explores the potential ramifications of all three missing time - especially in the lens of the Texas Tech game.
How Potential Coleman, Rowser, Wilson Absences Impact Arizona State
- Coleman has been often described as the 'stabilizer' of the offensive line, especially in his role at left guard. His potential absence is setting Jimeto Obigbo up for another start at LG against the best defensive line in the Big 12 in Texas Tech this Saturday.
- Rowser and Wilson being injured is an absolute gut-punch for an Arizona State secondary that has already been dealing with Xavion Alford being out for just around a month to this point. The Sun Devil defense will likely call upon depth pieces such as Jack Bal - potentially even putting it under consideration to move a cornerback such as Nyland Green to safety temporarily to supplement the most-injured position group on the roster.
Arizona State simply hasn't caught much of a break in the injury department in 2025 after escaping 2024 with a relatively clean bill of health. Dillingham will surely provide updates on Rowser, Wilson, Leavitt, Coleman, Alford, and others in the coming days ahead of facing a top-10 foe in Tempe.
