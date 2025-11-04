Kenny Dillingham Discusses Sam Leavitt's Future With ASU
TEMPE -- Much has been made about Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt's season ending in recent days - as options ranging from entering the 2026 NFL draft, to entering the transfer portal, to ultimately deciding to stay put in Tempe have been floated out.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was asked about when he would address the potential uncertainty with his star in his week 11 press conference on Monday - the 35-year old head man was quite candid in his response.
“He’s got to get surgery. He's got to take care of himself. I'll probably give him a couple weeks. And, you know, let him get through this. We're not in a rush. No, I want him to make the best decision for him in terms of whether you need to go pro or not. And you know what him and his team believe are the best decision for him? You know, that's why I do this. So, you know, give them some time to get healthy and get surgery done with and get back around the team and and get his head, you know, back in a good direction of progress…”
Dillingham's approach is far from shocking - as he has earned the player's coach label at every destination that he has coached at. Dillingham truly puts the best interest of his players above all else - this will likely be further entrenched when Jordyn Tyson and Keith Abney II announce their future intentions independent of Leavitt.
Local Insider Chimes in on Leavitt's Future
Respected local insider John Gambadoro took to X on Friday to state his belief that Leavitt would return to Tempe for his junior season in 2026. Gambadoro was also one of the first to report that the Michigan State transfer would be committing to Arizona State in December 2023.
Arguing Why Leavitt Should Stay
The argument lies directly in what Gambadoro is stating - Leavitt has incredible stability in Tempe. He loves the school and football program. He has built a foundation locally. He will likely be making as much in NIL money as he would as a rookie at the NFL level. He has great relationships with both Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo. Next season will present numerous high-level opportunities to re-establish himself as an elite prospect - including a road game against Texas A&M.
The ceiling is still limitless for Leavitt - staying another year is possibly the clearest way to see the 20-year old actually break through the proverbial ceiling.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!