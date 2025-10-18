ASU Releases Player Availability Report Ahead of Saturday’s Game
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just around 18 hours away from kicking off a key game in the 2025 season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders - who are ranked inside of the top 10 in the nation.
The Sun Devils went into the week with a number of unfortunate developments in the injury department facing the team - as head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that Zyrus Fiaseu and Ben Coleman would be out for the season.
There were some more positive developments to counteract the tough blows to the squad in recent days - the positive news continued in the Big-12 mandated player availability report that was unveiled Friday night at 7 P.M. AZT.
OUT
RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, DE Albert Smith III, WR Noble Johnson, QB Cameron Dyer, DB Plas Johnson, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, DL Ian Shewell, OL Ben Coleman, OL Doughless Teloma, OL Brent Helton, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson DL MyKeil Gardner
Brown's absence was expected, as Dillingham stated that his status changed in recent days despite being active in Saturday's loss to Utah. Alford is set to be out for more time as well, while the status around Smith III has been unclear in recent weeks. Swanson is another player that has been fascinating to monitor, as he has been out since returning in the win over TCU on September 26.
QUESTIONABLE
P Kanyon Floyd
Floyd has been on the injury report in recent weeks - being active in those games, but only as a holder on kicks. Matt McKenzie has been taking punting duties on since the TCU game.
PROBABLE
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., DB Keith Abney II, DB Myles Rowser, QB Sam Leavitt, S Xavier Skowron, TE Khamari Anderson, K Jesus Gomez, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat, OL Wade Helton, OL Kyle Scott, DL C.J. Fite
The volume of players that are named on the report in the defensive back room is slightly concerning - especially with Alford still out - but expect all of the stars in that unit to battle through the game and perform well.
Leavitt's status has remained unchanged in recent days, and he appears to be in line to make another start at the quarterback position, while backup Jeff Sims was removed from the latest update.
As for Texas Tech, QB Behren Morton remains questionable for the game, although it was reported earlier on Friday that backup Will Hammond will likely start the game, with Morton being active as a reserve in his own right.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!