Local Insider Reveals Sam Leavitt's Status vs Utah, ASU's Strategy
TEMPE -- Arizona State is just over a day away from looking to start Big 12 play 3-0 against the high-level Utah Utes - they will enter the game at a stark disadvantage due to an untimely entry to the injury report on Thursday night.
Star quarterback Sam Leavitt will not play in Saturday night's battle - at least according to longtime Arizona sports insider John Gambadoro.
"Sam Leavitt is out for the Utah game - could be back next week vs Texas Tech but they are not sure."
Leavitt has accounted for 42 total touchdowns in 18 games as the starting quarterback in Tempe - becoming one of the standout stars in all of college football in the process.
The loss is a major blow for those hoping for an Arizona State offense that just appeared to begin gaining steam in the win over TCU - a game in which they gained nearly 500 total yards in.
Gambadoro revealed something that was previously unknown surrounding Sims - and that there aren't any plans to install strategic changes at this point.
"Jeff Sims took first team reps all bye week. He is a good zone read runner, can throw fades well and has elite arm strength. Had turnover issues in the past but did not turn it over vs Cincinnati last year in the game he started. The offense will not change for the Utah game."
Arizona State on SI discusses the potential implications of the role Sims will play, as well as the potential for the Arizona state running game to find success below.
What Sims' Role, Run Game Mean For Saturday
- The gameplan not changing means that there will be plenty of room for Sims to make plays with his arm, the option to create out-of-structure running opportunities, and the potential to take shots at opportunte times. Jordyn Tyson will always be a factor in games regardless of who is at quarterback, while slot receiver Jalen Moss and TE Chamon Metayer will be security blankets in the short game.
- The fade-ball proficiency that Sims holds in his arsenal will be extremely useful when it comes to targeting the 6-foot-5 Malik McClain, as well as Tyson - who has mastered the art of making acrobatic catches in various settings.
- The option game might be more prevelant this Saturday compared to when Leavitt plays - as Raleek Brown's 6.6 yards per carry, Kanye Udoh's great performance against Mississippi State, and Kyson Brown's dynamic dual threat ability should play right into the strengths that Sims holds as a runner.
