Sam Leavitt, Other Arizona State Players' Status Unveiled
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to improve to 5-2 on the 2025 season on Saturday afternoon against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are 6-0 on the year so far.
Arizona State's injury fortunes have been much worse compared to the 2024 season - as multiple impact players have gone down in recent weeks, reaching a tipping point when QB Sam Leavitt was ruled out in last week's loss against Utah.
The Sun Devil program released their initial player availability report ahead of Saturday's game - with numerous names that have been added, along with some positive developments.
OUT
RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, DE Albert Smith III, WR Noble Johnson, QB Cameron Dyer, DB Plas Johnson, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, OL Ben Coleman, OL Doughless Teloma, OL Brent Helton, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, DL MyKeil Gardner
Head coach Kenny Dillingham stated that Brown is out for the "foreseeable future" on Wednesday, while Alford remains out. Fiaseu and Coleman were ruled out for the season on Monday, and Swanson's status moving forward doesn't appear to be too promising.
DOUBTFUL
P Kanyon Floyd, DL Ian Shewell
PROBABLE
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., DB Keith Abney II, QB Jeff Sims, DB Myles Rowser, RB Kanye Udoh, QB Sam Leavitt, S Xavier Skowron, TE Khamari Anderson, CB Nyland Green, LB Martell Hughes, K Jesus Gomez, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat, OL Wade Helton, OL Kyle Scott, DL C.J. Fite
Bimage, Abney, Sims, Rowser, Udoh, Anderson, Green, Hughes, Helton, and Scott are all new additions to the injury report. Abney, Sims, and Rowser were banged up during the loss to Utah, but appear good to go come Saturday.
Udoh and Helton were specifically limited in practice - with Dillingham saying the former is currently dealing with a minor illness.
Leavitt's development from probable last Wednesday, to doubtful Thursday, to out last Saturday was not encouraging - but he has progressed very well as the week has gone on and now appears likely to play. Leavitt will be presented with challenges by a standout Texas Tech front seven against an Arizona State offensive line that is dealing with injuries.
The most interesting development out of the Texas Tech camp is that starting QB Behren Morton is currently being listed as questionable after exiting last week's win over Kansas with an undisclosed injury. If Morton is unable to go, freshman Will Hammond will step into the role after throwing for two touchdowns against Utah.
The next report is set to be released at 7 P.M. AZT on Thursday night
