Season Ending Loss Shouldn't Dim Incredibly Successful Arizona State Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10) saw their season come to a heartbreaking end in a 57-55 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers (20-11) on Thursday night in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

The Sun Devils made their first appearance in the field since the 2018-19 season as one of the last four teams selected in the field after winning more than twice the amount of games that they did last season in the opening campaign under Molly Miller - who coached the game under the weather.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The loss is certainly a crushing one in the pursuit of more, but the foundation is officially in motion under Miller.

Arizona State Showed Immense Fight in Loss

Virginia took a lead of eight points going into halftime behind timely scoring and generating enough stops to stunt ASU's growth.

McKinna Brackens and Gabby Elliott - the two Sun Devils that paced the team in scoring all year - struggled with efficiency from the field, while the former suffered a tweaked ankle during the game. ASU managed to battle through the challenges that were thrown their way, playing hard-nosed defense that Miller has preached the entirety of the last year to get them back into the game.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Reese Beaty (1) steals the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marley Washenitz was the major played in keeping Arizona State in the contest offensively, as the senior knocked down several timely shots - particularly in the fourth quarter. The senior scored 19 points and knocked down five three-point looks in a true top-tier sendoff for someone who laid it all on the line for the program.

This unfortunately marked the final game of Washenitz's career, along with Gabby Elliott and Last-Tear Poa - all three were great Sun Devils.

Loss Should Serve as Moment to Build Off

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The loss should be reflected on for some time, but building towards next season is already at the front of mind. Miller already added former Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn to next season's roster, while elite 2026 recruit Averie Lower has been committed to ASU for some time.

The expectation is that Brackens will return for her final year of eligibility - the Texas native has potential to be the one player that Arizona State fans go back to when pointing out the player most associated with the turnaround that is taking place. Beyond the personnel, Miller has built a culture around grittiness, team-work, and honesty - this will carry forward positively for years to come.