Arizona State's Second Half Collapse Results in Loss to BYU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-8, 9-8 Big 12) failed to bolster their ultimate NCAA tournament hopes with a disappointing 66-61 loss to the BYU Cougars (19-10, 8-9) on Wednesday night in what was senior night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Arizona State is coming off of an 81-56 win over Houston on Saturday, while BYU defeated rival Utah over the weekend to bolster their chances to reach the tournament as well.

Follow key moments from the game, as well as honoring of seniors Marley Washenitz, Makayla Moore, Last-Tear Poa, and Gabby Elliott below with Arizona State on SI.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Half

The Sun Devils and Cougars played a relatively even first quarter, as ASU took a 13-12 lead going into the second period.

Arizona State went on a 6-0 run over the first 3:11 of the second period behind a proficient effort at the free throw line. Freshman guard Amaya Williams aided in catalyzing an offensive surge that put Arizona State up 27-15 at the 2:42 minute mark of the frame.

Arizona State eventually outscored BYU by a margin of 18-6 over the second quarter of action - ultimately taking a 31-18 lead into halftime.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Jada Williams (8) drives with the ball as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) defends during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Half

BYU put together an incredibly impressive third quarter in response to Arizona State's second quarter blitz, as the Cougars forced five Arizona State turnovers over the final 4:53 of the period and went on an 8-0 run to end the period to take a 46-42 lead going into the fourth quarter of action.

Arizona State committed eight turnovers and mustered just 11 points in the quarter, and entered the final 10 minutes in need of a strong final effort to end senior night on a high note.

The Sun Devils continued much of the fourth quarter trying to play catch up, eventually bringing the deficit back down to 62-59 late in the game. Late offensive struggles from BYU opened up the door for the Sun Devils to complete the late comeback, although ASU finished one for their last eight from the field in what ended up being a second half that BYU won by a 48-30 margin.

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) shoots the ball around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) during the third quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Performances

Gabby Elliott - 10 PTS, 3 AST

Marley Washenitz - 2 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL

Last-Tear Poa - 3 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST

What's Next

Arizona State closes out the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday, when the team travels to take on #20 Texas Tech.

