Previewing Arizona State's Season Defining Game Against BYU

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (22-7, 9-7 Big 12) are slated to take on conference rival BYU (18-10, 7-9) on Tuesday night at Desert Financial Arena in what is the season finale at home for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State went into the game at the center of the NCAA tournament bubble, as they are largely considered to be on the very edge of the cut-off line for the 68-team field, while Brigham Young is seeking to climb back into that position.

The Cougars handed Arizona State their first loss of the season on January 3 and are seeking to play spoiler this time around - preview the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Game Information

WHO: Brigham Young @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

WHEN: 6:30 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+

The main player to watch on the BYU side is guard Delaney Gibb. The sophomore averages 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game across 20 games played this season. Gibb is coming off of a career-best 37 point performance against Utah on Saturday where the 5'10" shotmaker connected on 13 shots and five three-point attempts.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYUís Delaney Gibb speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Arizona State X-factor: Marley Washenitz

Washenitz is coming off of one of the best performances of her senior season in the win over Houston on Saturday.

The senior guard scored 12 first quarter points, while also collecting eight rebounds, dishing out two assists, and collecting four steals across 36 minutes of action. Perhaps the most crucial part of the performance was the trio of three-point knockdowns in the first quarter of action - proving that Washentiz has the ability to be a difference-maker offensively, as well as the potential to be a reliable floor-spacer.

Perhaps even more importantly is Washenitz's impact defensively. Washenitz leads the team in steals per game (2.0), and is frequently disruptive, especially within the context of Molly Miller's defensive structure.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Brigham Young and Arizona State are clearly both intrinsically motivated to come out with a win, as they are currently fighting for NCAA tournament berth over the final two games of the regular season.

Expect Arizona State's home crowd, array of typical rotation players, and Miller's guidance to take Arizona State over the top in what will be senior night for several major contributors over the course of this season.

Arizona State moves to 23-7 on the season with the victory.

