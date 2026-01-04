TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is putting in significant work in the transfer portal for an Arizona State program that just wrapped up their 2025 season mere days ago.

The Sun Devils found a potential starting quarterback for the 2026 season to kick off the season of commitment - as Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley pledged his allegiance to Arizona State on Saturday night.

Dillingham and staff have put a great deal of focus into the wide receiver position thus far in addition to the QB spot, as finding ways to supplement the loss of Jordyn Tyson has to be a great deal of emphasis.

The program officially secured a visit from Colorado transfer WR Omarion Miller on Sunday, while 6'5" Boston College transfer Reed Harris is reportedly fixated on ASU as well, at least early on in the process.

While staff has yet to secure a pledge from either of the elite players mentioned above, freshman and Tempe native Raiden Vines-Bright made a commitment to the program on Sunday morning, which has injected more promise into the room moving forward.

Vines-Bright spent his first season at the University of Washington, where he caught 24 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown in the bowl win over Boise State.

BREAKING: Tempe WR product Raiden Vines-Bright has committed to transfer to Arizona State after tallying 24 catches for 238 yards and 1 TD as a true freshman at Washington this season, sources tell @SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/czaqqWn7WM — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) January 4, 2026

Recent Commits Are Immediate Boost to ASU's Roster

Vines-Bright and Boley committing have already provided a major boost to what will be a roster that shows significant turnover from 2025 to 2026.

The Sun Devils are currently ranked as the fourth-best portal class in all of the FBS. While it is early in the process, there's no denying that this is a promising start for Dillingham and company, especially keeping in mind that the program is likely to add upwards of 20 players during this time.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outlook of WR Position is Strong

WR coach Hines Ward has to be thrilled about the situation at the position despite the loss of Tyson.

Fresno State transer Jalen Moss recorded 129 receiving yards in the Sun Bowl - he is joined by Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton are veterans that are expected to contribute in 2026. Vines-Bright adds another element of youth to the room, as he will join Uriah Neloms, Cory Butler Jr., and Harry Hassman as promising players moving forward.

Now, it seems as if all Ward needs is a commitment from either Harris or Miller to go into 2026 with a complete room - the next few weeks will determine much as far as the entire outlook of the team.

