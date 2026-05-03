ASU Endowment Donation Setting Stage for Long-Term Success
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TEMPE -- The profile of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program seems to be growing exactly in the way that fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham had envisioned.
The program's funding has grown as an extension of the ambitious vision that Dillingham has had for the Sun Devils since he took over in November of 2022 - this reached a head on Friday, when former PepsiCo executive Brian Swette and his wife donated $10 million to an endowment for Arizona State football.
This endowment is massive for the future of Sun Devil football, as it extends Dillingham's legacy and makes a plea for alumni/fans to show tangible support during a media interview on December 21.
Donation Is All-Encompassing
The university summarized what Swette's contributions to the endowment will entail, and it is quite significant.
"Their $10 million gift is the largest endowed leadership position at ASU.
The gift will support:
- Recruitment and retention of the best and brightest student-athletes to ASU
- Recruitment and retention of best-in-class coaches and staff
- Retention and compensation of Sun Devil Football student-athletes as allowed by the NCAA
- New technologies to enhance athletes’ physical and mental development"
There are several layers to the donation's purpose, as player/coaching staff retention and adding enticement for recruits are just pieces of the puzzle. It also appears there will be an added emphasis on keeping players sharper, with investments in advanced technology.
Ultimately, it seems as if the Sun Devils are truly establishing themselves as perhaps the premier program in the western hemisphere of the country (save for Oregon) - there's a very strong chance that Dillingham will be able to frequently boast top-shelf recruiting classes, prevent Sam Leavitt situations from occurring, and be able to lure elite transfer portal players such as Omarion Miller.
Dillingham's Tactics Have Paid Off
Many took an odd angle in response to Dillingham's pleas for financial support from prospective well-off donors - those who criticized the 36-year-old head coach are eating their words now.
Dillingham is as self-aware as any other coach in the nation - he knows what works and what doesn't in the modern era. He opened several doors that wouldn't have been available by issuing a public call to action, resulting in two donations exceeding $10 million. This has led to the budget for the state-of-the-art indoor practice facility doubling, and the new provisions to make it simpler for the lead man to usher in even more program stability.
There's no doubt that Dillingham is a major winner in the saga that has been the last six months, and he is now becoming more equipped to challenge Texas Tech in an apt manner by the day.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.