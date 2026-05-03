ASU Endowment Donation Setting Stage for Long-Term Success

TEMPE -- The profile of the Arizona State Sun Devils football program seems to be growing exactly in the way that fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham had envisioned.

The program's funding has grown as an extension of the ambitious vision that Dillingham has had for the Sun Devils since he took over in November of 2022 - this reached a head on Friday, when former PepsiCo executive Brian Swette and his wife donated $10 million to an endowment for Arizona State football.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks around after a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

This endowment is massive for the future of Sun Devil football, as it extends Dillingham's legacy and makes a plea for alumni/fans to show tangible support during a media interview on December 21.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Donation Is All-Encompassing

The university summarized what Swette's contributions to the endowment will entail, and it is quite significant.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Their $10 million gift is the largest endowed leadership position at ASU.

The gift will support:

Recruitment and retention of the best and brightest student-athletes to ASU

Recruitment and retention of best-in-class coaches and staff

Retention and compensation of Sun Devil Football student-athletes as allowed by the NCAA

New technologies to enhance athletes’ physical and mental development"

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several layers to the donation's purpose, as player/coaching staff retention and adding enticement for recruits are just pieces of the puzzle. It also appears there will be an added emphasis on keeping players sharper, with investments in advanced technology.

Ultimately, it seems as if the Sun Devils are truly establishing themselves as perhaps the premier program in the western hemisphere of the country (save for Oregon) - there's a very strong chance that Dillingham will be able to frequently boast top-shelf recruiting classes, prevent Sam Leavitt situations from occurring, and be able to lure elite transfer portal players such as Omarion Miller.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham's Tactics Have Paid Off

Many took an odd angle in response to Dillingham's pleas for financial support from prospective well-off donors - those who criticized the 36-year-old head coach are eating their words now.

Dillingham is as self-aware as any other coach in the nation - he knows what works and what doesn't in the modern era. He opened several doors that wouldn't have been available by issuing a public call to action, resulting in two donations exceeding $10 million. This has led to the budget for the state-of-the-art indoor practice facility doubling, and the new provisions to make it simpler for the lead man to usher in even more program stability.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 13, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no doubt that Dillingham is a major winner in the saga that has been the last six months, and he is now becoming more equipped to challenge Texas Tech in an apt manner by the day.