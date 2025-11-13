Arizona State Basketball Signs First 2026 Commit
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley has done his best to regroup from what was a tumultuous 2024-25 season in recent months, as he has rebuilt the roster over the summer in an unconventional manner and has led the new team to a 2-0 start to this campaign.
Now, Hurley's work is truly paying off on the recruiting trail ahead of Friday night's heavyweight battle against number 19 Gonzaga.
The head coach and program officially signed the first recruit from the 2026 class in forward Seven Spurlock, a three-star prospect that hails out of Texas.
Spurlock is ranked as the number 257 player in the upcoming class per 247 sports, and sealed his commitment to play in Tempe less than two weeks after committing.
The talented wing showcased versatility in his game recently in a game in the Overtime Elite league with 11 assists and a pair of steals - all without scoring a point.
This shouldn't be a concern, as the commit is a versatile scorer - this performance just showcased his playmaking chops and ability to be disruptive defensively.
Arizona State on SI breaks down key topics connected to Spurlock's official signing below.
Does Hurley's Uncertain Future Impact Class?
One of the pieces of Hurley's tenure as a coach that has been praised the most is his ability to connect with prospective recruits and develop meaningful connections while pursuing commitments.
Does the uncertain status of the 11-year head coach moving forward impact who decides to sign in the coming months?
It's possible, as Hurley is in the final year of his contract and it does appear as if he must significantly outperform expectations to land another contract after this season.
What Lies Ahead This Season?
The new roster is ready to shock the world - as they have started the season with a 2-0 record behind a versatile group that is headlined by senior PG Moe Odum, strongman F Allen Mukeba, and C Massamba Diop.
They are set to face a challenging non-conference slate moving forward, with a home battle against Gonzaga tomorrow night, along with a Maui Invitational run that begins with Texas on November 24, a neutral-court battle with Oklahoma two weeks later, and a road trip to take on former Pac-12 foe UCLA at the tail-end of the slate.
The Sun Devils will also be facing a supremely challenging Big 12 schedule in year two as members of the league, but the team is going to be prepared to take the challenges on in an ideal world.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
