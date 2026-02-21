Social Media Reacts to ASU-Baylor Thriller

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) ultimately fell short in the goal to defeat the Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10) in what ended up being an exhilerating game in Waco, Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Sun Devils entered into the game coming off of their biggest win of the season, while Baylor was seeking to close the door on a four-game losing streak.

Both teams were clearly intrinsically motivated to come out with the win, but the road to get to that point wasn't a seamless onw.

Key Arizona State Player Ruled Out Prior to Game

The Sun Devils were dealt an unfortunate blow about an hour prior to the start of the game, as junior guard Bryce Ford was ruled out for the second consecutive game in the aftermath of being listed as questionable on Friday night.

Ford has been dealing with a nagging injury for some time now, and it appears as if Hurley and staff are giving the regular starter more runway to be as close to 100% as possible before a return is made.

Arizona St G Bryce Ford (undisclosed) is downgraded to OUT Saturday — freeplays (@freeplays) February 21, 2026

On the gameday player availability report, guard Bryce Ford is listed OUT. He was questionable on yesterday's report pic.twitter.com/zzSfJ9VGrM — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) February 21, 2026

Noah Meeusen started in the place of Ford yet again.

Sun Devils Close Out First Half on High Note

The back-and-forth nature of the first half was largely due to Baylor shooting upwards of 60% for the majority of the period.

Arizona State took an eight point lead into halftime largely behind a disruptive defensive effort in the closing minutes of the half, as Baylor was forced into several tough shots and coughed up eight turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Forwards Santiago Trouet and Andrija Grbovic, as well as center Massamba Diop were instrumental in building up a several possession lead.

Standout Stats: ASU 40 | Baylor 32 | End of First half

-Defensive pressure paid off for ASU; eight Baylor turnovers turned into 15 Sun Devil points

-Baylor's standout duo of Caden Carr and Tounde Yessoufou average over 37 ppg combined but have just 12 total points at the break… pic.twitter.com/DIWflFlFfW — Ryan Myers (@RyanMyers_23) February 21, 2026

Result of Game Goes Down to Wire

Baylor's lead grew to as much as six late in the second half - although Arizona State simply refused to go away after losing much momentum.

Huge steal by Johnson cuts ASU’s deficit to 1. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 21, 2026

Several sturdy defensive possessions by Arizona State brought the team back within a singular point, although Baylor's Obi Agbim put the Bears back up by four with a fourth three-point knockdown of the game.

Two huge late 3s off out of bounds sets by Agmin. Baylor up four with 1:09 left — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 21, 2026

Agbim essentially iced the game with a layup in the halfcourt with 25 seconds left - Arizona State was unable to respond on the next possession and the opportunity to pick up another major victory ceded in just a matter of moments. The Sun Devils moved to 14-13 on the season with the defeat.

