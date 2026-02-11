Social Media Reacts to Arizona State-Oklahoma State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils were thrown into Tuesday night's home battle against Oklahoma State with the pressure of serving as a spoiler to the visitor's NCAA tournament efforts, while also avoiding to fall below .500 for the first time this season - a feat in which they ultimately avoided.

The Sun Devils went into the night with nine available players after both Santiago Trouet and Trevor Best were taken off of the player availability report the prior night.

Arizona State Sees Improved Rebounding Effort

One of the main driving forces behind Arizona State's loss to Colorado was a 40-26 discrepancy in the rebounding department - further entrenching an issue that has plagued the Sun Devils for much of the season.

Arizona State was much more effective on the glass in the first half of this game, as they grabbed 25 total rebounds over the first 20 minutes of action, including 13 offensive boards that resulted in 16 second-chance points.

After the criticism from Hurley in the rebounding department following ASU's loss ot Colorado on Saturday. The Sun Devils already have six offensive rebounds in the opening seven minutes of action against OSU — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) February 11, 2026

Trouet and Allen Mukeba took charge in that department - with the former collecting six in the first half, while the latter gathered in five misses.

Getting outrebounded by ASU is an effort problem. pic.twitter.com/axYqFrZFvJ — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) February 11, 2026

Arizona State Forward Generates Key First Half Offense

Forward Andrija Grbovic has been a key source of floor-spacing for much of the season, as the junior went into Tuesday shooting 36.9% from behind the arc on volume of nearly four attempts per game.

The 6'11" sharpshooter continued the trend in a major way in the first half by knocking down back-to-back three-point looks, including one that turned into a four point play - which gifted Arizona State a game-best 13 point advantage.

Andrija Grbović hits back-to-back threes, with the second being an and-one 😳🎯



ASU 29 | OKST 21 | 6:30 1H@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/OfficE2Z1E — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) February 11, 2026

Andrija Grbović knocks down two treys on back-to back possessions (last one a four-point play) 🎯



29-21 Sun Devils with 7:02 in opening half. pic.twitter.com/VT3dOOAVb2 — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) February 11, 2026

Game Comes Down to Wire

Arizona State gor stuck in a a sticky situation going into the home stretch of the game, as both Moe Odum and Massamba Diop were tabbed with four fouls at roughly the same point of the second half.

Oklahoma State brought the steady Arizona State lead down to just one point at the four minute mark of the half, although Odum and Diop checked in at that point.

A key paint basket from Trouet, along with a key stop on defense positioned the Sun Devils well control the flow of the game the rest of the way - with Odum knocking down a pull-up three to put Arizona State up by two possessions.

10 minutes left and with the way the game is going and how the refs are calling it- I just want Lutz to attack any ASU player that is in foul trouble to try and exploit their depth the rest of the way.



I’d be on the same strategy if I’m ASU to try and level the playing field. — Tyler Wheat (@TylerWheat7) February 11, 2026

The Sun Devils eventually came through with several stops to seal what served as a major victory.

