Social Media Reacts to Arizona State-Oklahoma State
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils were thrown into Tuesday night's home battle against Oklahoma State with the pressure of serving as a spoiler to the visitor's NCAA tournament efforts, while also avoiding to fall below .500 for the first time this season - a feat in which they ultimately avoided.
The Sun Devils went into the night with nine available players after both Santiago Trouet and Trevor Best were taken off of the player availability report the prior night.
Follow key points from the game below with Arizona State on SI.
Arizona State Sees Improved Rebounding Effort
One of the main driving forces behind Arizona State's loss to Colorado was a 40-26 discrepancy in the rebounding department - further entrenching an issue that has plagued the Sun Devils for much of the season.
Arizona State was much more effective on the glass in the first half of this game, as they grabbed 25 total rebounds over the first 20 minutes of action, including 13 offensive boards that resulted in 16 second-chance points.
Trouet and Allen Mukeba took charge in that department - with the former collecting six in the first half, while the latter gathered in five misses.
Arizona State Forward Generates Key First Half Offense
Forward Andrija Grbovic has been a key source of floor-spacing for much of the season, as the junior went into Tuesday shooting 36.9% from behind the arc on volume of nearly four attempts per game.
The 6'11" sharpshooter continued the trend in a major way in the first half by knocking down back-to-back three-point looks, including one that turned into a four point play - which gifted Arizona State a game-best 13 point advantage.
Game Comes Down to Wire
Arizona State gor stuck in a a sticky situation going into the home stretch of the game, as both Moe Odum and Massamba Diop were tabbed with four fouls at roughly the same point of the second half.
Oklahoma State brought the steady Arizona State lead down to just one point at the four minute mark of the half, although Odum and Diop checked in at that point.
A key paint basket from Trouet, along with a key stop on defense positioned the Sun Devils well control the flow of the game the rest of the way - with Odum knocking down a pull-up three to put Arizona State up by two possessions.
The Sun Devils eventually came through with several stops to seal what served as a major victory.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.