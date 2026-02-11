Arizona State's Defense Secures Key Stops in Win Over Oklahoma State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) took down an NCAA tournament hopeful in the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-8, 4-7) by a score of 85-76 on Tuesday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Both teams are coming off of losses - Arizona State dropped a road game to Colorado previously, while the Cowboys lost in lopsided fashion to Arizona.

Follow key moments of the game below with ASU on SI, along with uncovering key performances from the game, as well as what's next for the Sun Devils.

First Half

Arizona State held a 10-7 advantage at the under-16 timeout (14:57 remaining in half) behind concerted efforts from Massamba Diop and Santiago Trouet.

A pull-up three point knockdown by Moe Odum extended an already impressive Arizona State lead to 19-10 at around the 11-minute mark of the half, with Noah Meeusen extending the advantage to double figures.

A four-point play converted by forward Andrija Grbovic electified the Arizona State bench and built-up the lead to a game-high 13 points.

Oklahoma State rallied with 12 unanswered points to cut the ASU lead to just one point. The Sun Devils were up 29-28 at the five-minute mark of the half.

The Sun Devils went into halftime with a 39-34 lead behind a late offensive surge following the game reaching a tie late in the period.

Second Half

The first six-plus minutes of the second frame was largely shrouded by a scrappy effort from Oklahoma State, as the Poked tied the game at 47 at one point before Arizona State broke the tie at the 13:42 mark.

The string of strong plays continued behind continued paint presence and an incredible display of hustle from Meeusen - who turned an offensive rebound into a snatchback jumper from mid-range to extend the ASU lead.

Arizona State went into the under-eight timeout with a 64-59 lead after Allen Mukeba finished on a second chance opportunity - disruptive defense from the Sun Devils certainly played a factor during the third quartet of the half.

Arizona State ultimately did enough to secure their most impressive victory of conference play, as the defense truly stepped up and played disruptive minutes over the closing stretch of the game.

Key Performances

Massamba Diop - 17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK

Moe Odum - 13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Santiago Trouet - 16 PTS, 10 REB, 1 BLK

What's Next

Arizona State is set to receive a full week out of action - the Sun Devils return home on February 17 to take on J.T. Toppin and the ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders.

