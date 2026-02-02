Spencer Torkelson Talks Giving Back to Arizona State Baseball

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State baseball season is set to begin on February 13 against the Omaha Mavericks at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The program hosted an alumni-centric softball game on Sunday in anticipation for the start of the regular season, with who is perhaps the most notable alumn that is currently playing at the MLB level in Spencer Torkelson.

The Detroit Tigers' first baseman discussed returning to the Phoenix area and what giving back to the program that he once played for means to him following the game on Sunday afternoon.

"I always thought it was really cool when i was here to, like, see guys come back and, you know, donate their time and their energy towards the towards the players, because that's what it's all about. you know, like when i was here and i looked up to the guys that, you know, moved on to the next level and see what i can learn from those guys. so being able to come back and maybe just help help one guy out or help two guys out, that's everything."

Torkelson is the most recent MLB star out of Arizona State, joining Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, Dustin Pedroia, and so many more players for a program that has won five championships. The program has fallen on tough times in recent years despite the influx of talent, as the Sun Devils haven't reached a College World Series appearance since the 2010 season.

Matt King (2) of the Arizona State Sun Devils goes for a double play, throwing to first, over Matthew Graveline (9) of the Ohio State Buckeyes during ASU’s home opener at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Feb. 14, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils' Future is Bright With Torkelson on Board

Arizona State pivoted from Tracy Smith to program legend and former MLB utility player Willie Bloomquist to take over as head coach of the program ahead of the 2022 season.

The Sun Devils struggled over his first two campaigns before securing a winning record in 2024 and posting a 36-24 record during the 2025 campaign.

The 36-24 record is the best the program had put out in several seasons, but was categorized as a disappointment to many due to a questionable pitching staff. The 2026 roster building was heavily predicated around replacing high-impact hitters, as well as beefing up a pitching staff that has the upside to hold up during the rigors of play in the Big 12.

There's potential for the Sun Devils to return to the CWS this summer - they were picked to finish fourth in the conference this season, with Torkelson potentially serving as a vessel for future success in Tempe.

