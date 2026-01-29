Arizona State Baseball's Big 12 Projection Revealed

TEMPE -- Arizona State's baseball program has carved out their place as one of the most influential in all of collegiate baseball in previous decades, with five national titles and countless MLB players produced - including Barry Bonds - to their name.

The program has undergone some rough times in recent seasons, as they have yet to make it back to the College World Series since 2010.

Tim Esmay and Tracy Smith both ended up not working out after prolonged stints with the program - former AD Ray Anderson went with a familiar face in alumni Willie Bloomquist in what was a concerted effort to rebuild trust that had been shaken with the fanbase.

Arizona State head coach Willie Bloomquist during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bloomquist's first three seasons were met with mixed results - with the 2025 season finishing in what was arguable disappointment as well despite posting a 36-24 record.

Bloomquist was handed a two-year extension last week in anticipation of an improved roster in 2026 - D1 Baseball is a believer that the squad will take another step forward this season as well, as the service projected the program to finish in the top five of the Big 12.

Isaiah Jackson (24) of Arizona State University swings against Stanford during a game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 6, 2023. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected Big 12 Standings

1. TCU

2. Arizona

3. West Virginia

4. Arizona State

5. Kansas

6. Oklahoma State

7. Kansas State

8. Cincinnati

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

Arizona State is currently projected to be one of seven teams that represent the conference in the NCAA tournament regionals, as they are joined by TCU, Arizona, West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State.

The Big 12 is expected to be a competitive league once again, as evidenced by what is seen above - but the Sun Devils are still expected to be at or near the top despite the competition.

Arizona State's Season Potentially Hinges on Pitching

A large piece of the equation behind last season's inconsistent output was the shaky pitching rotation, which paced at the very bottom of the conference in ERA.

Bloomquist certainly put in a concerted effort to rebuild both the starting rotation and bullpen over the offseason, which was headlined by the addition of right-handed pitcher Alex Overbay (UNLV) - who is the son of former Arizona Diamondback Lyle Overbay.

The belief is that the Sun Devils should feel safe in terms of being a tournament squad, although the ultimate ceiling will once again come down to how the pitching group shakes out in Tempe over the course of the season.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

