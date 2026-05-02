Get to Know Newest Arizona State Stars
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TEMPE -- Just over four months remain until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils take the Mountain America Stadium field for the first time in the campaign.
The September 5 season opener against Morgan State will not only usher in year four of the already immortalized head coach Kenny Dillingham, but it also marks a stark transition into a new era after a multitude of players either ran out of eligibility, moved on to pursue NFL dreams, or both.
The departure of players such as Jordyn Tyson will certainly sting as the season moves closer, but the new generation of Sun Devils coming in appears to be as promising as any group that has been brought in by Dillingham.
Arizona State's New-look Roster is Promising
Over 40 new players are poised to make their debut for the program in September, out of the 105-man roster that has been in place over the last couple of seasons. Among the newcomers are star-studded wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, who are set to shape one of the most dynamic duos in the entire FBS.
Other intriguing transfer portal additions include quarterbacks Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene, who are locked into a battle to see who begins the season at the top of the depth chart, as well as LB Owen Long, who paced the nation in tackles a season ago. Several defensive transfers stood out beyond Long in spring, including CB Ashton Stamps - this should be an intriguing unit for DC Brian Ward to manage.
As for the incoming freshman class, all eyes are on 4-star freshman QB Jake Fette, who very much appears to be the player of the future at the position. Fette is joined by fellow standouts in EDGE Julian Hugo, CB DaQuwan Dunn, and many others in what is shaping up to be the best freshman class that Dillingham has ever constructed.
This year (as much as others) is marked by unique personalities that are easy to root for across the roster - keep up with each of the new additions on the 2026 roster below via Arizona State on SI.
How To Follow Arizona State Newcomers
Below is a comprehensive list of X and Instagram accounts for each newcomer on the roster (when applicable) - it's as simple as ever to keep up with your favorite players, with this being the simplest way to follow each.
Name
X/Twitter Handle
Cutter Boley
@cutterBoley
_c4tter
Mikey Keene
@Mikey_Keene
mikey.keene
David Avit
@DavidAvit00
david.avit
Marquis Gillis
@MarquisGillis5
marquis.gillis
Omarion Miller
@omarionmiller19
omarion4_
Reed Harris
@reedharris05
therealreedharris
Raiden Vines-Bright
@RVinesbright
rvinesbright
Kristian Ingman
@IngmanKristian
N/A
Anthony Miller
@_theanthonym
_theanthonym
Tana Alo-Tupuola
@SantanaAlo2
N/A
Luke Baklenko
@LukeBaklenko
luke.bak78
Emar'ion Winston
@EmarrionW
emarrionn
Jalen Thompson
@__4jalen
__4jalen
Owen Long
@owenlong22
owenlong__
Ramere Davis
@itsrameredavis
rameredavis
Ashton Stamps
@stamps_ashton_3
lah.stamps
Caleb Chester
@CalebChester_
thecalebchester
Chance Rucker
@ChanceRucker12
N/A
Nigel Pringle
@Nigelpringle1
nigel3_
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
@ohthatsaj3
N/A
Lyrik Rawls
@RawlsLyrik
lrawls_06
Jessiah McGrew
@non_stop34
non_stop34
Carson Smith
N/A
N/A
Grayson Curtis
@grayson_curtis_
grayson_curtis
Nick McLarty
@nick_mclarty
nick_mclarty
Jake Fette
@jake_fette1
jake.fette
Jarmaine Mitchell
@JarmaineMitche2
b.b.7.5
Cardae Mack
@cardaemack33
wakeemup_3
Hayden Vercher
@Hayden_Vercher
N/A
Julian Hugo
@Ju1ianHugo
ju1ianhugo
Kirt Vakalahi
@k_vakalahi
N/A
Cortavious Tisaby
@CortaviousT69
3430.taye
Landen Anderson
@Landen_anders0n
d1l.ando
Siosaia Lapuaho
@LapuahoSaia
sheluv.len
Davis Kinney
@htxdavis
htx.davis4
Landen Miree
@LandenMiree4
landenmiree
Zeth Thues
@ZethThues26
26.zato
Marques Uini
@marques_uini
N/A
DaQuwan Dunn
@DaQuwanDunn
DaQuwanDunn
Hyrum Vaeono
@HyrumVaeonoo
hyrumvaeono
Jeffrey Manns
@DawgManns
1bigwop_
Jalen Williams
@jman4x
jman_.4x
Mason Marden
@mason_marden
mason_marden
Niniva Nicholson
@NinivaNicholson
N/A
Sinei Tengei
@SineiTengei
N/A
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.