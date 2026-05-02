Get to Know Newest Arizona State Stars

TEMPE -- Just over four months remain until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils take the Mountain America Stadium field for the first time in the campaign.

The September 5 season opener against Morgan State will not only usher in year four of the already immortalized head coach Kenny Dillingham, but it also marks a stark transition into a new era after a multitude of players either ran out of eligibility, moved on to pursue NFL dreams, or both.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The departure of players such as Jordyn Tyson will certainly sting as the season moves closer, but the new generation of Sun Devils coming in appears to be as promising as any group that has been brought in by Dillingham.

Arizona State's New-look Roster is Promising

Over 40 new players are poised to make their debut for the program in September, out of the 105-man roster that has been in place over the last couple of seasons. Among the newcomers are star-studded wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, who are set to shape one of the most dynamic duos in the entire FBS.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other intriguing transfer portal additions include quarterbacks Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene, who are locked into a battle to see who begins the season at the top of the depth chart, as well as LB Owen Long, who paced the nation in tackles a season ago. Several defensive transfers stood out beyond Long in spring, including CB Ashton Stamps - this should be an intriguing unit for DC Brian Ward to manage.

As for the incoming freshman class, all eyes are on 4-star freshman QB Jake Fette, who very much appears to be the player of the future at the position. Fette is joined by fellow standouts in EDGE Julian Hugo, CB DaQuwan Dunn, and many others in what is shaping up to be the best freshman class that Dillingham has ever constructed.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year (as much as others) is marked by unique personalities that are easy to root for across the roster - keep up with each of the new additions on the 2026 roster below via Arizona State on SI.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How To Follow Arizona State Newcomers

Below is a comprehensive list of X and Instagram accounts for each newcomer on the roster (when applicable) - it's as simple as ever to keep up with your favorite players, with this being the simplest way to follow each.

Name X/Twitter Handle Instagram Cutter Boley @cutterBoley _c4tter Mikey Keene @Mikey_Keene mikey.keene David Avit @DavidAvit00 david.avit Marquis Gillis @MarquisGillis5 marquis.gillis Omarion Miller @omarionmiller19 omarion4_ Reed Harris @reedharris05 therealreedharris Raiden Vines-Bright @RVinesbright rvinesbright Kristian Ingman @IngmanKristian N/A Anthony Miller @_theanthonym _theanthonym Tana Alo-Tupuola @SantanaAlo2 N/A Luke Baklenko @LukeBaklenko luke.bak78 Emar'ion Winston @EmarrionW emarrionn Jalen Thompson @__4jalen __4jalen Owen Long @owenlong22 owenlong__ Ramere Davis @itsrameredavis rameredavis Ashton Stamps @stamps_ashton_3 lah.stamps Caleb Chester @CalebChester_ thecalebchester Chance Rucker @ChanceRucker12 N/A Nigel Pringle @Nigelpringle1 nigel3_ Antoine Belgrave-Shorter @ohthatsaj3 N/A Lyrik Rawls @RawlsLyrik lrawls_06 Jessiah McGrew @non_stop34 non_stop34 Carson Smith N/A N/A Grayson Curtis @grayson_curtis_ grayson_curtis Nick McLarty @nick_mclarty nick_mclarty Jake Fette @jake_fette1 jake.fette Jarmaine Mitchell @JarmaineMitche2 b.b.7.5 Cardae Mack @cardaemack33 wakeemup_3 Hayden Vercher @Hayden_Vercher N/A Julian Hugo @Ju1ianHugo ju1ianhugo Kirt Vakalahi @k_vakalahi N/A Cortavious Tisaby @CortaviousT69 3430.taye Landen Anderson @Landen_anders0n d1l.ando Siosaia Lapuaho @LapuahoSaia sheluv.len Davis Kinney @htxdavis htx.davis4 Landen Miree @LandenMiree4 landenmiree Zeth Thues @ZethThues26 26.zato Marques Uini @marques_uini N/A DaQuwan Dunn @DaQuwanDunn DaQuwanDunn Hyrum Vaeono @HyrumVaeonoo hyrumvaeono Jeffrey Manns @DawgManns 1bigwop_ Jalen Williams @jman4x jman_.4x Mason Marden @mason_marden mason_marden Niniva Nicholson @NinivaNicholson N/A Sinei Tengei @SineiTengei N/A