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Get to Know Newest Arizona State Stars

The Sun Devil family is welcoming droves of new players to Tempe for the 2026 season.
Kevin Hicks|
Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026.
Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Arizona State Sun Devils

TEMPE -- Just over four months remain until the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils take the Mountain America Stadium field for the first time in the campaign.

The September 5 season opener against Morgan State will not only usher in year four of the already immortalized head coach Kenny Dillingham, but it also marks a stark transition into a new era after a multitude of players either ran out of eligibility, moved on to pursue NFL dreams, or both.

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Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The departure of players such as Jordyn Tyson will certainly sting as the season moves closer, but the new generation of Sun Devils coming in appears to be as promising as any group that has been brought in by Dillingham.

Arizona State's New-look Roster is Promising

Over 40 new players are poised to make their debut for the program in September, out of the 105-man roster that has been in place over the last couple of seasons. Among the newcomers are star-studded wide receivers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, who are set to shape one of the most dynamic duos in the entire FBS.

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Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other intriguing transfer portal additions include quarterbacks Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene, who are locked into a battle to see who begins the season at the top of the depth chart, as well as LB Owen Long, who paced the nation in tackles a season ago. Several defensive transfers stood out beyond Long in spring, including CB Ashton Stamps - this should be an intriguing unit for DC Brian Ward to manage.

As for the incoming freshman class, all eyes are on 4-star freshman QB Jake Fette, who very much appears to be the player of the future at the position. Fette is joined by fellow standouts in EDGE Julian Hugo, CB DaQuwan Dunn, and many others in what is shaping up to be the best freshman class that Dillingham has ever constructed.

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Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year (as much as others) is marked by unique personalities that are easy to root for across the roster - keep up with each of the new additions on the 2026 roster below via Arizona State on SI.

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Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How To Follow Arizona State Newcomers

Below is a comprehensive list of X and Instagram accounts for each newcomer on the roster (when applicable) - it's as simple as ever to keep up with your favorite players, with this being the simplest way to follow each.

Name

X/Twitter Handle

Instagram

Cutter Boley

@cutterBoley

_c4tter

Mikey Keene

@Mikey_Keene

mikey.keene

David Avit

@DavidAvit00

david.avit

Marquis Gillis

@MarquisGillis5

marquis.gillis

Omarion Miller

@omarionmiller19

omarion4_

Reed Harris

@reedharris05

therealreedharris

Raiden Vines-Bright

@RVinesbright

rvinesbright

Kristian Ingman

@IngmanKristian

N/A

Anthony Miller

@_theanthonym

_theanthonym

Tana Alo-Tupuola

@SantanaAlo2

N/A

Luke Baklenko

@LukeBaklenko

luke.bak78

Emar'ion Winston

@EmarrionW

emarrionn

Jalen Thompson

@__4jalen

__4jalen

Owen Long

@owenlong22

owenlong__

Ramere Davis

@itsrameredavis

rameredavis

Ashton Stamps

@stamps_ashton_3

lah.stamps

Caleb Chester

@CalebChester_

thecalebchester

Chance Rucker

@ChanceRucker12

N/A

Nigel Pringle

@Nigelpringle1

nigel3_

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

@ohthatsaj3

N/A

Lyrik Rawls

@RawlsLyrik

lrawls_06

Jessiah McGrew

@non_stop34

non_stop34

Carson Smith

N/A

N/A

Grayson Curtis

@grayson_curtis_

grayson_curtis

Nick McLarty

@nick_mclarty

nick_mclarty

Jake Fette

@jake_fette1

jake.fette

Jarmaine Mitchell

@JarmaineMitche2

b.b.7.5

Cardae Mack

@cardaemack33

wakeemup_3

Hayden Vercher

@Hayden_Vercher

N/A

Julian Hugo

@Ju1ianHugo

ju1ianhugo

Kirt Vakalahi

@k_vakalahi

N/A

Cortavious Tisaby

@CortaviousT69

3430.taye

Landen Anderson

@Landen_anders0n

d1l.ando

Siosaia Lapuaho

@LapuahoSaia

sheluv.len

Davis Kinney

@htxdavis

htx.davis4

Landen Miree

@LandenMiree4

landenmiree

Zeth Thues

@ZethThues26

26.zato

Marques Uini

@marques_uini

N/A

DaQuwan Dunn

@DaQuwanDunn

DaQuwanDunn

Hyrum Vaeono

@HyrumVaeonoo

hyrumvaeono

Jeffrey Manns

@DawgManns

1bigwop_

Jalen Williams

@jman4x

jman_.4x

Mason Marden

@mason_marden

mason_marden

Niniva Nicholson

@NinivaNicholson

N/A

Sinei Tengei

@SineiTengei

N/A

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Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.