ASU Standing Out to 4-Star 2027 Lineman After Visit

For the past month, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been highly active on the recruiting trail. Over the weekend, the Sun Devils capped off a busy January by hosting some of their top targets on campus in Tempe.

Several recruits were in Tempe over the weekend, including a four-star interior offensive lineman from California who appears to be highly interested in the Sun Devils following his visit with the program.

4-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman Details Arizona State Visit

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona State has been pursuing Lincoln Mageo, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, California. The Sun Devils first extended an offer to him in May 2024, and this weekend marked his first visit with the program.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Mageo is one of the nation’s top offensive lineman recruits and would be a massive addition to Arizona State’s 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 278 overall player nationally, the No. 17 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 24 prospect in California.

After his trip to Tempe, Mageo spoke with Rivals’ Adam Gorney about the experience. The young offensive lineman highlighted Arizona State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, calling him a great coach and noting that they got the chance to break down his tape together.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Coach [Saga Tuitele] is really good at what he does,” Mageo told Gorney. “He’s a really good o-line coach and teacher. He had some clips from my highlight and broke down my pass pro mechanics and things I did well and things I can still work on to improve.”

Mageo also spoke about Dillingham, explaining that he likes his approach to his job, his coaching style, and the culture he has built within the program and coaching staff.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach Dillingham talked to all of us about competing and having fun while still working harder than everyone else in the nation,” Mageo told Gorney. “He’s real down-to-earth and you can tell he gets along with all of his coaches and all the coaches seem like they all enjoy working together so that was cool to see.”

While the Sun Devils have been pursuing Mageo for over a year, several other programs are also in the mix for the four-star offensive lineman, and his recent trip to Tempe likely significantly boosted Arizona State's standing in his recruitment.

Dillingham and his staff will need to continue making progress with Mageo over the next few months if they want to land him, but as of now, the Sun Devils appear to be a serious contender for one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

