ASU in Mix For 3-Star 2027 Linebacker

Arizona State has been among the most active programs throughout the 2027 college football recruiting cycle. Under head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have already secured commitments from two four-star prospects and are making progress with several other talented recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star linebacker from California, and one recruiting analyst recently named the Sun Devils a program to watch in his recruitment.

Sun Devils Pursuing Three-Star California Linebacker

Throughout his recruitment, Arizona State has been targeting Isaiah Leilua, a three-star linebacker from Servite High School in Anaheim, California. The Sun Devils extended him an offer in May 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Leilua is one of the top linebacker recruits in the country, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 419 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 28 linebacker, and the No. 37 prospect from California.

He’s being pursued by several of the nation’s top programs and holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and more. Still, according to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Arizona State is among the programs in the mix for the three-star linebacker.

Gorney explained that while Leilua is expected to be interested in USC, with the Trojans hiring Gary Patterson as their defensive coordinator, there are other schools to watch as well, including Arizona State, Washington, Arizona, Texas Tech, SMU, and Cal.

“Now that USC has hired new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, the three-star linebacker from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite will get to know him and see where the Trojans stand in his recruitment but many others are pushing hard,” Gorney Wrote. “Washington is definitely a team to watch closely along with Arizona State, Arizona, Texas Tech, SMU and Cal.”

Although it will be challenging to pull him out of his home state of California, few Power Four schools have pursued Leilua as long as the Sun Devils. As of today, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine ranks Arizona State as the clear leader in the young linebacker’s recruitment, giving Dillingham and company a 56.4% chance of landing him.

While that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Arizona State will win his recruitment, it does indicate that Leilua is highly interested in the Sun Devils.

Leilua is expected to make several visits in the coming months before making his decision. If the Sun Devils can bring him back to campus in Tempe for a second time, they should be in a strong position to land the three-star linebacker.

