Arizona State Star Makes Shocking Decision, Enters Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Transfer portal season is officially here - and Arizona State has already been impacted in a number of ways.

Kenny Dillingham's program has already been predicted to be the landing spot of redshirt freshman quarterback Cutter Boley, after the 2025 starting player for Kentucky announced an intention to transfer on Thursday, while numerous players who had previously announced an intention to depart Tempe have officially entered the portal.

Perhaps the most shocking development as far as the Arizona State roster shuffling is concerned to this point came on Friday morning, when 247's Chris Hummer and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that star running back Raleek Brown entered his name into the portal after two seasons at Arizona State.

Brown ran for 1,141 yards and 4 TDs on 6.1 yards per carry this year. https://t.co/UdUZiSHIdZ pic.twitter.com/eIvfTLJSVY — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Brown, 22, took over as the starting running back for the Sun Devils following an injury to Kyson Brown in week two of the season.

Brown became the latest in an ever-growing line of running backs to rush for 1,000 yards under position coach Shaun Aguano, and opted to enter his name into the NFL draft in recent weeks.

One has to wonder if Brown will follow through with realizing his NFL dreams, or if the dynamic dual threat back will decide to finish out his collegiate career elsewhere.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Arizona State Remains in Strong Shape at RB

Brown's expected departure isn't an ideal development, but Aguano and the remainder of the staff should feel confident in the group that is set to return.

Kyson Brown will be back for his senior year after flashing heavily in the opening game of the 2025 campaign - to the tune of 145 total yards from scrimmage. Redshirt freshman Jason Brown Jr. put his former four-star pedigree on full display in the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke, running for 120 yards on just 12 carries. Soon-to-be sophomore Demarius "Man Man" Robinson flashed during the season as well, while incoming freshman Cardae Mack is well positioned to be the feature back down the line.

Sam Leavitt Officially Enters Portal

The two-year starting quarterback officially entered the portal on Friday without making an official announcement.

Leavitt, 21, put a "do not contact" tag on his entry into the portal, which means that he likely already has a destination in mind for the 2026 season.

The talented redshirt sophomore is currently recovering from foot surgery that he underwent in November, but will likely be the starting player wherever his next destination is.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt has entered the NCAA transfer portal with a “do not contact” tag, per @PeteNakos pic.twitter.com/oF5lG5JYQH — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 2, 2026

