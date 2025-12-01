Arizona State Star Officially Declares For 2026 NFL Draft
TEMPE -- The first of many dominoes has fallen for the 2025 Arizona State football program on Sunday, as senior TE Chamon Metayer became the first player to officially declare for the 2026 NFL draft.
Metayer thanked fans, teammates, and coaches - particularly Kenny Dillingham for giving him an opportunity when doors elsewhere closed.
It seems as if Metayer will not participate in the upcoming bowl game with the announcement - his career in Tempe wraps up in an extremely positive light, as the Miami native is one of the most productive players at the position in recent seasons.
Arizona State on SI explores what Metayer meant to the program over the last two seasons, as well as what the overall outlook of the position group is moving forward.
What Did Metayer Mean to Arizona State?
Metayer was brought in as a replacement for a productive tight end that departed the program following the 2023 season in Jalin Conyers - who departed for Texas Tech.
The former Cincinnati standout exceeded expectations in a major way in 2024 - securing All-Big 12 honors behind a 32 catch, 306 yard, five touchdown effort. Metayer was a major factor in the process of aiding star QB Sam Leavitt finding his footing early on in his career as a starting player.
Metayer came back in 2025 and made even more of a statement - upping his reception/yard totals, while also scoring three consequential touchdowns in the process as well.
Metayer's 70 catches over the last two seasons have caught the attention of those in the NFL world - as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed the star as the sixth best tight end in the 2026 draft recently.
What is TE Position Outlook Moving Forward?
Metayer isn't the only player at the position who is set to depart the program, as Cameron Harpole is also set to run out of eligibility.
TE coach Jason Mohns is ultimately in strong hands moving forward despite the losses, as junior Khamari Anderson is likely to return for his final season, while rising freshman AJ Ia is likely to emerge as a star in the seasons to follow after being used sparingly in 2025.
It doesn't end there, as Mohns has two major commits from the 2025 class - three-star Landen Miree and four star Hayden Vercher are set to join Dillingham's program in the coming months ahead of a hopeful 2026 campaign.
