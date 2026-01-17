Updating How ASU Basketball Stacks Up in Key Metrics

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley is facing tangible pressure in his 11th season in charge of the Arizona State basketball program - that isn't a secret.

What started out as a promising 9-2 non-conference start to the 2025-26 campaign spiraled into a 9-6 record heading into last Saturday's date with Kansas State, which was a game in which the 10-7 Sun Devils came out as victorious in.

Now, Arizona State is in pursuit of their second win in Big 12 play going into a battle with top-10 ranked Houston on Sunday - Arizona State on SI examines what respected metrics and brackets are saying about the team heading into the weekend below.

NCAA NET: 80

The Sun Devils went into the Wednesday night game against Arizona ranked 91st.

The 89-82 loss to Arizona certainly didn't hurt their cause in the grand scheme of the key metric that is utilized when selecting and seeding teams in the NCAA tournament - what really aided in the Sun Devils' efforts was the Texas win over Vanderbilt on the same night.

Arizona State has to be pulling for teams that they previously beat - Texas, Oklahoma, and Santa Clara - to continue piling up victories in an effort to make the wins look better on paper.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) makes a three point shot over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

KenPom: 78

The Sun Devils stack up a bit better in one of the key metrics utilized by the college basketball world - particularly when it comes to measuring the efficacy of teams on offense and defense.

Arizona State's offense ranks as 65th in the nation according to the metric, which is around the 80th percentile, while the defense ranks 122nd, although players such as Massamba Diop and Allen Mukeba have put much effort into the defense.

NCAA Tournament: Out of Picture

Arizona State isn't in any major tournament bracket as of Friday morning, but they should be in a position to play their way into the field over the next seven weeks.

The 2021-22 Rutgers squad that was ranked number 77 in NET on selection day is the lowest to ever be selected for an at-large, which currently gives the Sun Devils reason to believe today, although the typical range of bubble squads is 60-70.

There is a world where Arizona State is firmly back in tournament consideration by the end of January after earning a trio of wins against West Virginia, Cincinnati, and UCF - even with losses to Houston/Arizona.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) attempts to steal the ball from Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .