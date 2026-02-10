Status of Key ASU Players Updated Ahead of Oklahoma State Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) are set to make a return home on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-7, 4-6) after a two-game road trip last week.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 78-70 loss to Colorado, while Oklahoma State fell to Arizona by a score of 84-47 in Tucson - both games came on Saturday.

One of the biggest points of contrast between the teams is that Arizona State has only employed eight players that have been regularly available this season, while Oklahoma State has been much deeper roster-wise over the course of the season, with this trend continuing in Monday night's Big 12 player availability report.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

The potential for Holiman to return this season appear to be slim - there were hopes that the guard would be able to suit up after suffering an elbow injury before the onset of the regular season, although there have been no changes to his status during conference play.

Wallace is still recovering from a severe ankle injury suffered during an exhibition game against Texas A&M in October - there will likely be a concerted effort to retain him after the end of the season.

Adams Jr. is set to miss his 12th consecutive game after suffering an undisclosed injury against Colorado in the Big 12 opener on January 3. There appears to be no timetable for his return.

Key Players Off Report

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Trevor Best (12) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevor Best is officially off of the report after being listed on the road trip. The sophomore point guard has not played more than 13 minutes in a game this season, but remains a viable candidate for minutes as a ninth man in Hurley's rotation.

Santiago Trouet is officially off of the report after missing Wednesday's victory over Utah following suffering an ankle injury against Arizona. The junior forward was a true game-time decision ahead of the Colorado contest, but ultimately suited up and played for 20 minutes in the defeat.

Allen Mukeba is off of the report for a second consecutive game after being a game-time decision against Colorado. The graduate student has been a reliable play finisher and help-side defender during the season.

Arizona State and Oklahoma State are slated to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. MST on Tuesday night and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .