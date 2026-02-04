New Names Added to Arizona State's Player Availability Report

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) are set to enter what will be widely categorized as a must-win to keep the 2025-26 season from spiraling out of control against the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils have been confined to an eight-man rotation over the last several weeks, as several players have been held out due to injury - the situation hasn't developed any more positively since.

This was evidenced by the Sun Devils' player availability report that was unveiled on Tuesday night as mandated by the Big 12, as the team listed another player out, while a key rotation piece comes in as questionable.

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams

Kash Polk

Trevor Best

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

Holiman continues to be held out due to an elbow injury that was suffered in the preseason. It remains to be seen if a return is within reach for the sharpshooter this season, although continually being listed as out on a game-by-game basis isn't an ideal sign.

Wallace remains out after suffering a season-ending injury before the season even began in an October scrimmage. The hope is that the former JUCO star will return for another year at the conclusion of the season.

Adams has been out ever since playing 11 minutes in the 95-89 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on January 3. This will mark the ninth consecutive game that the talented forward will be absent from, and it appears as if a targeted return isn't in sight.

Best is also being listed as out due to an unspecified reasoning. The lone returning scholarship player on this season's team hasn't played since the loss to BYU on January 7, and the most minutes the North Carolina native has played this season stands at just 13.

QUESTIONABLE

Santiago Trouet

Trouet being listed as questionable may come as a surprise to some, although he was seen limping down the court late in the loss to Arizona on Saturday. The loss of the junior forward would be a massive one, as Hurley's rotation would be even more abbreviated for this contest. Keep an eye on Trouet's status as the game approaches over the next 24 hours. Expect an even more heavy dosage of Allen Mukeba and Andrija Grbovic if Trouet is ruled out.

Arizona State and Utah are set for a tip time of 7:00 P.M. MST on Wednesday night. The game is set to be broadcast on CBS Sports.

