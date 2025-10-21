Arizona State Fined, Reprimanded By Big 12
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are once again ranked in the top 25 in the nation after spending one week out of the poll in response to a 42-10 loss to the Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils opened last week as a considerable underdog against the Texas Tech Red Raiders behind the uncertain status of QB Sam Leavitt and the opponent's dominance through six games - as they had not won a game by less than 24 points.
A last-minute touchdown scored by RB Raleek Brown encapsulated a 26-22 victory that was largely controlled by the Sun Devils - the win was followed by a field storming by students and other fans that created one of the most lively post-game environments in college football this season.
The Big 12 officially fined and reprimanded Arizona State for the field storming on Tuesday - more on this development lies below.
The Big 12's Official Statement
"In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Arizona State University for the field storming incident that occurred during Saturday’s football game against Texas Tech."
“The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”
The fine is a conference-mandated action - as player safety has become a central concern in recent years.
What Lies Ahead For Arizona State?
Arizona State is set to face the Houston Cougars this Saturday. The Cougars are already bowl eligible - sitting at 6-1 and having sported substantial respect from head coach Kenny Dillingham so far this week.
The Sun Devils then travel to face their Big 12 title game foe a year ago in Iowa State to open November before receiving another off week.
Arizona State then faces West Virginia in what will be the return of former Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez to Tempe before traveling to face Deion Sanders and Colorado in Boulder.
The Sun Devils close out the 2025 regular season on November 28 against their bitter rival in the aforementioned Arizona Wildcats - the path to reach the Big 12 title game is abundtantly clear, but they must take care of what is in front of them over the final five games of the season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!