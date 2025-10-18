All Sun Devils

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Seeks to Upset Texas Tech

The Sun Devils are fighting to stay alive in the race for the Big 12 title on Saturday.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) takes a snap against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are suiting up to face the seventh-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are seeking to exact revenge on Texas Tech for the loss in Lubbock last season, while the Red Raiders are looking to continue the string of dominance that they have displayed halfway into the season.

Arizona State is likely to be receiving a major reinforcement today, as QB Sam Leavitt has been listed as probable the last three days via the player availability report - official confirmation is set to be unveiled in the coming minutes.

Arizona State on SI is covering the game with live updates as key moments occur in the contest in real time below.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

