Final Status of ASU QB Revealed Before Texas Tech Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to play one of the most significant games in the recent history of the program this afternoon against the #7 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kenny Dillingham's squad has encountered numerous roadblocks this season that seem to continue week-by-week - as key players such as RB Kyson Brown and DL Zac Swanson remain out as of the official Big 12 game day player availability update that was released at 11:30 A.M. AZT this morning.
One of the most substantial positive developments is that quarterback Sam Leavitt has officially been ruled to be active for the game after missing last week's loss to Utah due to a foot injury that was suffered in the win against Baylor on September 20 per coach Kenny Dillingham.
Leavitt's return is massive for Arizona State's prospects this week, as the team only mustered 10 points last week when led by backup Jeff Sims - the redshirt sophomore's return re-establish the high ceiling the offense previously held.
Two key players remain on the injury chopping block despite Leavitt's return being an encouraging step towards upsetting the Red Raiders.
Pair of Sun Devils Listed as Game-Time Decision
Starting punter Kanyon Floyd is officially having his status drag out until the game kicks off due to an undisclosed injury - the Australian hasn't punted the ball since the win over Baylor nearly a month ago - he was active for the TCU and Utah games as the placeholder for kicker Jesus Gomez. Backup punter Matt McKenzie will continue punting duties if Floyd is unable to go.
Starting center Wade Helton may not make his second career start with the program this week - as former walk-on Makua Pule is expected to start per the Sun Devils' radio pregame show on Arizona Sports. Helton had been limited at practice all week.
The development of Pule starting at center against the ferocious Texas Tech front seven is a fascinating one, as Pule has yet to work in-game with guards Jimeto Obigbo and Kyle Scott. Helton's status as a potential reserve will be monitored as well.
As for the red raiders, QB Behren Morton is officially active and will serve as the backup QB to freshman Will Hammond, who is making his first career regular season start.
Arizona State-Texas Tech is slated for a 1 P.M. AZT start from Mountain America Stadium.
