Three Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Loss Against Baylor

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) were unable to keep positive momentum going on Saturday, as they fell to the Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10) in their first of two road games in Texas.

The 73-68 loss stings in many ways, but perhaps the biggest stinger was the fact that Arizona State was up by eight going into halftime behind a strong team effort on defense in the closing minutes of the first half.

The team did face roadblocks, including being without Bryce Ford yet again, but they ultimately did drop a game in which they should have won - follow three major takeaways from the game that was below with Arizona State on SI.

Arizona State's Bench Efforts Were Felt

Only seven Arizona State players saw the floor on Saturday - four of them reached double figure scoring figures.

While starters Moe Odum and Massamba Diop reached the benchmark, both did so in relatively ineffeicient fashion.

Enter Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Allen Mukeba. Johnson officially signed with Arizona State in late July after thriving at the NAIA level last season - the guard has become an integral part of the team this season, as he is currently third in scoring (13.2 PPG), while also being on pace to land within the top five in free throw attempts in a single season in program history.

These efforts continued on Saturday, as Johnson leveraged a quick first step, relentless attacking, and elite finishing to the table in what ended up being a 20 point performance. The senior also secured three steals, including one that brought the Arizona State deficit down to just one point late in the game.

Mukeba also made a marked impact in just 18 minutes, as the forward was a plus-five during his time on the court and shot a perfect 5-5 from the field.

The two bench players that were active for the Sun Devils certainly made a mark despite the defeat, with the hope ultimately being that Ford will be able to return for Tuesday's game - allowing the Sun Devils to have as many as nine available players for what is likely to be the most consequential game of this campaign.

Baylor's Late Game Execution Proved to be Difference

Arizona State was well-positioned to come out with the victory on Saturday afternoon, even through trailing by nearly six points.

Johnson's heroics brought the deficit down to one, although Baylor head coach Scott Drew showed brilliance in the last few minutes of the game and Baylor guard Obi Agbim secured the game for the Bears with a series of clutch baskets.

While Arizona State's closing stretch against Texas Tech wasn't necessarily pretty, they did enough to get the job done, as was the case against Oklahoma State as well. They unfortunately were not able to muster up enough offense or enough defensive stops in this loss, which has once again thrown a wrench in designs to shock the Big 23 world in this campaign.

Sun Devils Have Narrow Path to Reach Tournament Level

Only four games remain in Arizona State's regular season. The Sun Devils have a dwindling opportunity to reach the goal of 18 or 19 wins to garner serious tournament consideration.

The two games that are coming up this week - TCU on the road and Utah at home - are must-win games, full stop. The Sun Devils cannot afford a loss to either opponent.

Arizona State then has two avenues if a pair of wins are accrued - they must win against either Kansas or Iowa State or make an extended run in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The opportunities are dwindling. The injuries are still prevalent. Still, Arizona State has proved to be resilient and are unlikely to fold over the next several games.

