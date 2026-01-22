Three Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Official Schedule Release

TEMPE -- The countdown is on for the 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is now on after the official conclusion of the 2025 college football season.

Kenny Dillingham's fourth season will be one marked by a roster that is composed quite differently, although hopes remain that the Sun Devils will return to another Big 12 title game.

Those hopes were reignited on Wednesday morning, when the dates were announced to match the opponent - building a palpable amount of anticipation amongst the fanbase.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI breaks down three major rapid-fire takeaways in the aftermath of the full reveal below.

Schedule is Relatively Balanced

The 2025 schedule was widely considered to be front-loaded, with games against fellow perceived contenders in Baylor, TCU, Utah, and Texas Tech in consecutive fashion.

Now, Arizona State has a schedule that potentially bodes well to their chances to have a bounce-back season, as Texas A&M serves as the perfect foil to prepare the team for Big 12 play, while the team doesn't play consecutive home or road contests during the season.

This reveal was an ideal one for Dillingham and company.

Sun Devils Will be Challenged by Strong QB Play

The stretch from the home debut of Big 12 play into the end of the regular season is largely marked by high-quality quarterback play.

The Sun Devils face Baylor's DJ Lagway on October 3. The former five-star recruit is poised to replace Sawyer Robertson after a disappointing season for the Bears. Arizona State then faces Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, and BYU's Bear Bachmeier - all three battle-tested Big 12 quarterbacks - in a three-week stretch.

The team then closes out the season with games against former elite recruit in Colorado's Julian Lewis, before taking on a pair of elite transfers in UCF's Alonza Barnett III and Oklahoma State's Drew Mestermaker. The 2026 campaign closes out against Noah Fifita, who has become one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of Arizona football.

Month of October Will Define Season

The two games beyond the Texas A&M dual that will likely define the season are the pair of road games in the latter half of October.

Arizona State is set to take on Texas Tech in Lubbock on October 17 after defeating the Red Raiders by a score of 26-22 last season, while securing a rematch of an instant classic game during the 2024 season with BYU in Provo - these three programs appear to be the ones that are jockeying the most for control of the Big 12.

The two-game stretch in October will likely dictate whether the Sun Devils will be able to make a second Big 12 title game in three seasons or not.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

