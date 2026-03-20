Tournament Loss for Arizona State Coaching Target Will Expedite Process

TEMPE -- The Arizona State coaching search is over a week into being in full motion after the official announcement that the program would be moving forward without Bobby Hurley after a loss on March 11 in the Big 12 tournament.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil Athletic Director Graham Rossini during a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Speculation has run amok in the week-plus since the change was made official, with numerous names being floated as potential candidates , but very little has ultimately been unveiled as far as potential leaders in the clubhouse - with further updates coming on Thursday.

Recent Updates in Search for HC

ESPN's Jeff Borzello gave a brief update surrounding where the search is headed, with two candidates of interest not being ruled out at this stage.

"Intel has been hard to come by for this search. Creighton's Greg McDermott does not appear to be a legitimate candidate at this point, but it's too early to rule out Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett or New Mexico's Eric Olen. UC Santa Barbara assistant -- and former Arizona State guard -- Derek Glasser continues to come up in conversations with sources, and he met with the school earlier this week."

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

McDermott being crossed off as a potential candidate isn't shocking in the slightest, as insiders John Gambadoro and Chris Karpman both shut down the possibility within the last week.

Meanwhile, Olen remains a major candidate of interest, but New Mexico's season continues to rage on in the NIT. It would be unlikely that AD Graham Rossini will be able to have a serious discussion with the former UC San Diego head coach until the Lobos are eliminated.

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; UC San Diego Tritons head coach Eric Olen reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Portland State HC Jase Coburn and Glasser remain candidates to keep an eye on, as either would carry promise - even if neither are at the top of the wishlist for the fanbase.

Bennett remains the clear-cut favorite on the surface, and Saint Mary's uneventful 63-50 loss to Texas A&M on Thursday has potential to set the process in motion for the 63-year old native of Mesa. Bennett has an opportunity to finally make the jump to the power five level, with real incentive to depart from Saint Mary's for the first time being present, as conference rival Gonzaga is leaving to the newly shaped Pac-12.

Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett taks during a press conference for the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett's potential decision in the coming days will likely dictate where Rossini's search goes, although attention also needs to be place on Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun despite Cincinnati being the expected landing spot for the graduate of said university.

Expect a decision to be made at some point next week - potentially early in the week.