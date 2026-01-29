Arizona State Transfer Portal Report Card: Wide Receiver

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football season is still over seven months from officially reaching a starting point, as the regular season is set to open on September 5 against Morgan State.

One of the positions that head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo were forced to address in January was none other than wide receiver - this development was in large part due to the departure of Jordyn Tyson to the NFL, although more additions would have likely been made regardless.

Wide receivers coach Hines Ward has posted a pair of successful seasons as a coach in Tempe, but his room was in need of more depth and players that complimented one another - particularly under the assumption that Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley will be the starting player at quarterback heading into week one of the campaign.

Arizona State on SI grades the additions that were made in recent weeks below.

Omarion Miller

Miller is one of the quentessential "X" receivers in the college game heading into the 2026 season. This has been something that has been well documented on this site.

The Colorado transfer is a dynamic field-stretcher, possesses elite hands that match his athleticism, and is versatile enough to be lined up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, while also being a battle-tested run blocker - which is an area that is crucial for the Arizona State offense.

Grade: A

Reed Harris

Harris seems to be as close to perfect of a compliment to Miller that Arroyo could have hoped for.

The 6'5" Boston College transfer brings twitchy athleticism at all three levels of the field, while also being a strong run blocker on the outside - much like Miller.

Perhaps the most vital piece of Harris's game is the soon-to-be junior's ability to track the ball and come down with jump balls on a consistent basis, as evidenced by a career average of over 20 yards per reception.

Grade: A-

Raiden Vines-Bright

Vines-Bright is the portal addition at the position that fans tend to forget.

The former Washington prospect is originally from Tempe, so the 2026 season serves as a reuinion of sorts.

Vines-Bright had standout moments as a freshman in Seattle, securing 238 yards and a touchdown through the air, while also providing the customary run blocking that Arroyo's scheme thrives off of.

While the sophomore may not see immediate playing time, the long-term potential is palpable, especially under the guidance of coach Ward.

Grade: B

