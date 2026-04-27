One ASU Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses — and One Who Won't

TEMPE -- The talk around town - and the nation - is the utterly impressive class of players that the Arizona State Sun Devils sent to the NFL over the weekend.

Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, and Keyshaun Elliott were all selected over the three-day draft, while countless others received opportunities to stick on various rosters in the aftermath as well.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sheer volume of departures should hit the Sun Devil program hard on paper, but the coaching staff did a phenomenal job of reshaping the roster in recent months - Arizona State on SI explores one transfer that will be able to make an instant impact for the loss of Tyson, and one who might struggle to replace another crucial loss in Xavion Alford.

Raiden Vines-Bright Ready to Contribute in 2026

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) beats Washington Huskies safety Dyson McCutcheon (21) to the end zone for a touchdown pass in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vines-Bright grew up in the Phoenix area, starring at Corona Del Sol in Tempe before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida to finish out his high school career.

The speedster/former track runner flashed a high-end ability to create space, play in the slot, and serve as a malleable player in an offense, but entered the portal even with a future role for the Huskies up for grabs.

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright (7) runs for yards after the catch against the UC Davis Aggies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Vines-Bright ultimately decided to come home to Tempe - the transition back to his hometown has been seamless and he has been embraced by teammates/coaches alike over the last several months.

It's quite obvious that the sophomore has made leaps across the board in recent months under WR coach Hines Ward, as he is fully in line to start out of the slot in the 2026 season, although he may not receive as much fanfare as either Omarion Miller or Reed Harris.

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter May be Held Back by Injury

Nov 16, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (23) reacts to missing an interception in front of Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (13) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Belgrave-Shorter joined Arizona State's budding transfer portal class in mid-January, deciding to move on from Penn State after two seasons.

The safety brought intriguing size and physicality to the table on paper when the move became official, although the competition at both safety spots is fierce at the moment. Belgrave-Shorter is also battling through an injury that has potential to cost him time during fall camp in August - per head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Apr 13, 2024; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (23) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver Omar Evans (5) during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 27-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The injury factor is a major one, while Lyrik Rawls has essentially locked up the starting role at FS, which is accompanied by the expected battle between Jessiah McGrew and the returning Montana Warren to start at SS.

Belgrave-Shorter could very well be part of future plans in Tempe, but it's difficult to project the redshirt sophomore seeing a sizable role in the 2026 campaign.