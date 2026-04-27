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The 3 Sun Devils Most Likely to Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

The Sun Devils have several players that have an ability to leave early for the league next year.
Kevin Hicks|
Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe.
Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Arizona State Sun Devils

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to separate themselves from rival Big 12 programs on a year-by-year basis - the 2026 NFL draft cycle continued to back this notion up.

Four former Sun Devils (Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, Keyshaun Elliott) were selected over the weekend, once again further cementing Kenny Dillingham's status as one of the premier talent evaluators and developers in college football.

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Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, the Sun Devils are locked in a cycle of sending players to the NFL prior to eligibility running out - ASU on SI names three players that have the potential to do just that in the next year or two below.

Reed Harris

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Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris is a fourth-year junior that is slated to be a one-and-done in Tempe - this much was clear during the spring practice window. If his 6'5" profile and career average of 20 yards per catch weren't enough, the Montana native has already established himself as one of the most menacing presences that has been a member of the Sun Devil program, from a physicality standpoint, in recent years.

Harris is also very likely to be in a position to see an uptick in volume this season, as he is in a more ideal offensive setup that includes improved play calling, quarterback play, and more.

Jarmaine Mitchell

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ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell is a major wildcard here, as the number one recruit in the JUCO sphere this year is making the jump to the power four level. However, Mitchell's frame, athleticism, and sheer range of motion at the tackle spots make him stand out - although he must go all-out to officially win a starting job in fall camp.

This is another major litmus test for OL coach Saga Tuitele, who has the potential to send a tackle to the upper-echelon of the NFL draft for a second consecutive season.

Cutter Boley

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Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley is another major wild card at the end of the day, but there is a world in which the Kentucky transfer makes the leap that Sam Leavitt was expected to in 2025. Several factors are working against Boley at the moment.

Including the redshirt sophomore still needing to lock up the starting role on an official basis, and the anticipation that the 2027 quarterback class is going to be special in the grand scheme of things. In the midst of this, Boley possesses prototypical size, arm strength, and an ability to thread the needle in a way that not many are able to.

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Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.