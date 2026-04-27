The 3 Sun Devils Most Likely to Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to separate themselves from rival Big 12 programs on a year-by-year basis - the 2026 NFL draft cycle continued to back this notion up.
Four former Sun Devils (Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, Keyshaun Elliott) were selected over the weekend, once again further cementing Kenny Dillingham's status as one of the premier talent evaluators and developers in college football.
Now, the Sun Devils are locked in a cycle of sending players to the NFL prior to eligibility running out - ASU on SI names three players that have the potential to do just that in the next year or two below.
Reed Harris
Harris is a fourth-year junior that is slated to be a one-and-done in Tempe - this much was clear during the spring practice window. If his 6'5" profile and career average of 20 yards per catch weren't enough, the Montana native has already established himself as one of the most menacing presences that has been a member of the Sun Devil program, from a physicality standpoint, in recent years.
Harris is also very likely to be in a position to see an uptick in volume this season, as he is in a more ideal offensive setup that includes improved play calling, quarterback play, and more.
Jarmaine Mitchell
Mitchell is a major wildcard here, as the number one recruit in the JUCO sphere this year is making the jump to the power four level. However, Mitchell's frame, athleticism, and sheer range of motion at the tackle spots make him stand out - although he must go all-out to officially win a starting job in fall camp.
This is another major litmus test for OL coach Saga Tuitele, who has the potential to send a tackle to the upper-echelon of the NFL draft for a second consecutive season.
Cutter Boley
Boley is another major wild card at the end of the day, but there is a world in which the Kentucky transfer makes the leap that Sam Leavitt was expected to in 2025. Several factors are working against Boley at the moment.
Including the redshirt sophomore still needing to lock up the starting role on an official basis, and the anticipation that the 2027 quarterback class is going to be special in the grand scheme of things. In the midst of this, Boley possesses prototypical size, arm strength, and an ability to thread the needle in a way that not many are able to.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.