Trio of Arizona State Stars Break Down Win Over Texas Tech

TEMPE -- Arizona State star PG Moe Odum, sixth man Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and starting forward Santiago Trouet spoke to media following a season-defining 72-67 victory over #13 Texas Tech at home on Tuesday night.

The trio spoke about moving past the victory in an effort to be prepared for the next contest, how motivated the team is to earn more victories as the season winds down, and more during the full presser.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from the exchange, with added commentary.

Trouet on Arizona State Closing Out Victory

"We talked in one of the huddles at the end of the game, three minutes left or five minutes left, we said, Remember UCF? Remember Colorado at home. You're not losing this game. Just stay disciplined. We came out with the win, and I feel like our effort was there tonight."

The losses to Oregon State, West Virginia, UCF, and others serve as major hypotheticals for Arizona State as the team reflects on the season once it officially comes to an end. The Sun Devils are likely in the NCAA tournament picture and are in single-digit loss range had they secured wins in several of these scenarios, but now they can only take care of what is in front of them.

Odum On Hurley's Motivation Tactics

"We don't look at it as like, oh, like he giving up on us, like he's saying the truth. Like, if we didn't rebound the game before, he gonna say we rebounded like crap. If we didn't guard, he gonna say We guarded like crap. It's the truth. And no, none of us take it personal."

The Sun Devils have generally responded well to what Hurley has preached following the game, although they lost games to UCF, Arizona, and Colorado in the midst of this successful stretch. The team appears to be much more consistent and connected as a group over the last three weeks.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Odum on Winning Meaningful Game on Big Stage

"I ain't gonna lie. I meant a lot, because I ain't gonna lie, I never beat Gonzaga and I never beat Saint Mary. So it was no way to storm the court. So I had to storm the court this year. That's all I was thinking of when I got in the portal. I'm like, yo, let's see what we gonna be ringed, or we just gonna knock some teams up and just gotta storm the court. Like, I've never, I've dreamed of this."

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!