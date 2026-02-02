Two Arizona State Stars Projected to be Early NFL Draft Selections

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are currently upping preparations for a highly anticipated 2026 season behind a roster that has been revamped via the transfer portal.

Many of the players that the Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham are slated to replace are now off to the NFL, with the 2026 draft set to be held in Pittsburgh in less than three months.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A trio of former Sun Devils in Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, and Max Iheanachor are slated to be picked high come April in what will continue efforts of selling Arizona State as a viable professional development program.

CBS Sports NFL draft expert Ryan Wilson has two of three prospects mentioned above going in the first round - Arizona State on SI breaks down the potential. landing spots below.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson - Pittsburgh Steelers, Pick 21

Tyson is listed as the number one receiving prospect and number three overall prospect according to Wilson.

Tyson's pristine route running, the ability to win at all three levels, and the versatility to be moved around different areas of the line of scrimmage make the junior a tantalizing prospect.

Potential injury concerns are what is likely at play in the Texas native sliding to pick 21, although this would be an ideal pairing on paper.

The Steelers have much work to do as far as filling out the skill position groups are concerned - Tyson would fit well next to D.K. Metcalf, as well as being a clean schematic fit for head coach Mike McCarthy.

This would be one of the more ideal landing spots for the All-Big 12 talent, along with spots such as Kansas City.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with Zechariah Sample (87) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor - Philadelphia Eagles, Pick 23

The former junior college prodigy has made an astronomic rise from beginning his football career in 2021 to starting at ASU over the last two seasons.

Iheanachor's draft stock has fluctuated since joining the Arizona State program in 2023, although his performance as a pass blocker in 2025, as well as his showing during the Senior Bowl last week has boosted his stock into second-round range.

Todd McShay has echoed these sentiments as well, as the longtime draft expert stated that there is essentially no way that Iheanachor will slide past pick 50 this draft.

The 2025 All-Big 12 selection would be a seamless fit in Philadelphia as a ferocious pass blocker for Jalen Hurts, with much room to blossom into a star.

