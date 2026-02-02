Why Former ASU Star Remains Fast Riser on Draft Boards

TEMPE -- The 2026 NFL draft is now just 80 days away - Arizona State football is officially less than three months away from seeing multiple players drafted in a single year since 2022, when Rachaad White led the charge.

A large amount of the focus will be predicated on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, as well as cornerback Keith Abney II - although there are several other intriguing prospects, including an offensive lineman that is now considered one of the biggest potential risers up the board come April.

Right tackle Max Iheanachor was one of the standout performers at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last week - this development has boosted speculation that the two-year starter would be selected in the second round of the draft, including by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus.

Iheanachor Sees Major Stock Rise

Iheanachor has been seen as a player with an NFL future over the last two years, but his draft range has been widely disputed during the process.

Now, it seems as if the tide is turning, as there's a rising camp of draft personalities that believe the tackle has a case to be a top-50 pick.

"Iheanachor might have made the most money of any player in Mobile. The massive 6-foot-5 and 325-pound tackle prospect moved incredibly well at Senior Bowl practices, specifically as a pass blocker. He earned a 78.5 pass-blocking grade with just a 3.1% pressure percentage allowed while not allowing a single sack this season. He was very impressive in the one-on-one pass rush drills, especially on Days 2 and 3. He’ll get some top 50 talk after this week."

One of the most eye-popping results from Iheanachor's senior season in 2025 is the fact that the 6'6" talent took nearly 500 snaps without allowing a single sack - an incredible feat for a player that just started playing football at the JUCO level in 2021.

Much of Iheanachor's development can be attributed to Arizona State offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, who has been a stalwart in Tempe over the last three seasons. Tuitele aided in the three-year Sun Devil making marked improvements in technique, as well as being able to leverage size on a more consistent basis.

Now, Iheanachor's pass blocking chops, standout frame, and palpable upside will draw franchises that are seeking to bridge potential with polish - could the New England Patriots be that potential landing spot?

