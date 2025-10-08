Why Arizona State Being Underdogs in Utah Game is Beneficial
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil football program is still seemingly struggling to accrue believers in the 2025 team - at least in the eyes of some.
The Sun Devils are widely seen as a decisive underdog against Utah, regardless of outlet, as they are frequently listed as down by nearly a touchdown heading into Saturday night.
Factors such as Utah's dominance at home - particularly in night settings, along with the Sun Devils' injury situation, among others, have dominated the discourse in this sphere. That is despite Arizona State defeating a pair of Big 12 contenders and being ranked 21st in the nation heading into the game
Arizona State on SI explains below as to why this arrangement is actually a positive one for Kenny Dillingham and his Sun Devils.
Why Being Underdogs is Beneficial to Dillingham, Sun Devils
This notion comes off as a bit superstitious, but history tends to be on the program's side more when their backs are against the wall or when there isn't as much attention surrounding the program - this is something Dillingham touched upon following an August intra-squad scrimmage.
- "Question is, where do we where do we lead each other? I think that's the greatest challenge. You know, I've challenged these guys multiple times. I've showed them the stats on Arizona state when they're ranked top 15 and in the last 50 years, what happened? It's never good, never. And we're trying to beat history, right? We're not just facing not facing opponents, right? We're facing 50 years of history. And anytime you face 50 years of history, that's not an accident. It's 50 years of history, and that's difficult to overcome. And I try to reiterate to them how hard that is and how this is going to be one of the most challenging tasks they'll ever face, because they're facing 50 years of history."
- Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson embrace the 'underdog' moniker. Leavitt was not set up to succeed in his freshman season at Michigan State and got lost in the fray of the transfer portal, while Tyson was a late addition to the portal during Deion Sanders' makeover of the Colorado Buffaloes program.
- The defense has been underrated this season - some of it has to do with injuries, but the casual football fan also focuses on the raw stats and ignores the large sample of game-winning plays Brian Ward's defense makes. The well-kept secret is likely best staying that way.
