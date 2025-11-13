Arizona State Unveils Initial Week 12 Player Availability Report
TEMPE -- Arizona State is currently sporting a 6-3 record in the midst of their 2025 season and are at the mark despite battling through numerous unfortunate circumstances in recent months - injuries included.
Kenny Dillingham's program will have to continue to play short-handed the rest of the way, as QB Sam Leavitt, S Xavion Alford and others have been ruled out for the season, but they are officially set to return some key players this week in what was confirmed by the opening Big 12 Player Availability Report on Wednesday night.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DL Salesi Manu, OL Xander Ruggeroli, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Tyson was officially ruled out by Dillingham post-practice Wednesday, marking the third consecutive game missed by the All-American candidate.
Brown hasn't played since September 26 against TCU - he was unable to ease into the two games he returned for after injuring his ankle in the second game of the season against Mississippi State. While coach Dillingham has said that Brown is unlikely to return this season, it appears as if that hope isn't completely over, as he remains on the report. The same goes for Swanson, who also hasn't played since the TCU game.
Leavitt and Alford were officially removed after both were confirmed to miss the remainder of the season.
DOUBTFUL
OL Matai Jefferson
There is no injury designation for players who have spent time on the report or have even missed recent games - this includes DL Prince Dorbah, LB Tate Romney, TE Chamon Metayer, S Myles "Ghost" Rowser and others. The lack of those players on the report.
West Virginia's Injury Outlook
The Mountaineers are struggling with injuries in their own right, as they currently have 11 players listed as out in the middle part of the week.
What Challenges do West Virginia Present?
West Virginia has had several games this season in which they have run the ball very well, and freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. has stepped up to provide optimism at the position moving forward. The Mountaineers' run defense has been one of the very best in the Big 12 in recent weeks as well.
What Time Does the Game Start?
The Sun Devils and Mountaineers are expected to play at 11 A.M. MST on Saturday morning.
