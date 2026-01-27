Arizona State's Player Availability Report Remains Same Ahead of UCF Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (11-9, 2-5 Big 12) are set to take the UCF Knights (15-4, 4-3) on Tuesday night in Orlando.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a rough four-week stretch of the season that culminated in curious comments from head coach Bobby Hurley following a loss to West Virginia last Wednesday, although the team rebounded with an 82-68 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Knights have been one of the pleasant surprises in the Big 12 during the 2025-26 season, which has largely been highlighted by a roster that has either nine or 10 regularly available rotation players - Hurley hasn't been awarded the same fortune on his end, as the Sun Devils have been down to a constricted eight-man lineup for several games at this point.

This didn't change ahead of Tuesday's game, as it appears that the Big 12-mandated player availability report that was unveiled on Monday night has once again resulted in an eight man rotation for this battle.

OUT

Adante’ Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Marcus Adams

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Dame Salane

There's still no clear timetable for the return of Holiman, who has yet to appear in a game this season. The Georgia Southern transfer went into the season figuring to be a key guard in the rotation, but has been dealing with an elbow ailment since before the season opener on November 4.

Wallace was set to be one of the only true "wings" on the 2025-26 team, but his season ended before it began - as a brutal lower leg injury suffered in an exhibition against Texas A&M cost the entire campaign.

Marcus Adams Jr. is set to miss his seventh consecutive game on Tuesday. The redshirt sophomore last played in the 95-89 loss to Colorado on January 3, with Hurley acknowledging that his timetable has shifted and there's no certainty as to when his return will be. For what it's worth, Adams did suffer a lower-leg injury at some point in September, which did put him behind the rest of the team from a preparation perspective. The hope is that Adams will be able to return at some point in Big 12 play.

Salane has already been confirmed to redshirt this season, while the same might be assumed for McCoy and Polk as well.

Arizona State and UCF are slated to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. MST on Tuesday, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.

