Arizona State Updates Status of Star on Thursday
TEMPE -- Saturday night's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) is inching closer to becoming a reality.
The Sun Devils have been through the wringer as far as it comes to devastating injuries, as Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Zyrus Fiaseu, and others are dealing with long-term injuries, while numerous other key players have missed at least one game.
The injury situation has improved gradually outside of the individuals that are out for the season - although WR Jordyn Tyson has potential to miss his fourth consecutive contest. The next three nights will be crucial when it comes to where the Colorado transfer is standing, and the second player availability report of the week was unveiled on Thursday night.
OUT
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, RB Grayson Rigdon, TE Coleson Arends, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, DB Adama Fall
Bimage is out of the game after exiting in the second half of the win over West Virginia in the midst of going down on the field in the aftermath of a hard hit. The cornerback was able to get up on his own power, but being precautionary is the wise decision here without a doubt.
Brown and Swanson have been out following the September 26 victory over TCU - although neither have seen their status improve, both remain on the report, so there is potentially hope that they make a return.
Fall is now listed as out after going into Wednesday night listed as doubtful.
QUESTIONABLE
WR Jordyn Tyson, QB Christian Hunt, DB Tony-Louis Nkuba
The focus will be on Tyson over the next two days - that much is clear. Coach Kenny Dillingham has said that the junior will not play until he is explicitly 100% good to go - it was alluded that the star wide receiver was around 85% at practice on Wednesday. The questionable status is neither great nor catastrophic news, although fans would likely prefer to see an improvement. Tyson has missed the last three games, but is determined to make a return for the stretch run in which the Sun Devils have potential to reach the Big 12 title game.
Hunt remains questionable after being out for the last several games as well, although it appears likely that Cameron Dyer will remain the backup quarterback over the final games.
