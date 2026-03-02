Updating Arizona State's Metric Standing at Beginning of March

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State Sun Devils season has potential to eventually be viewed as a series of "what-ifs" once it officially concludes - narrow losses in Big 12 play to opponents such as UCF, Colorado, and Baylor have likely plagued hopes of being an at-large selection to the NCAA tournament, but the team continues to fight nonetheless.

The Sun Devils continued to display fight in the 73-60 win over Utah on Saturday afternoon, which served as their 15th triumph of the season. Just two games remain in the regular season, and the team's metrics continue to be respectable in the lead-up to those matchups.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at how two key metrics view the Sun Devils as of Sunday below.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NCAA NET: 73

The NET rankings continue to serve as the top metric that the selection committee utilizes to both select and seed the 68-team tournament field.

In a normal year, ASU's ranking of 73 would be at the tail-end of at-large consideration, but the sheer number of high-level teams that are evenly distributed across the major conferences leave the Sun Devils on the inside looking out right now. The fact that Big 12 rivals such as Baylor stand in the 40's and are considered on the fringes of the bubble doesn't add much optimism to ASU's standing, but the Sun Devils are in a respectable spot heading into the final games.

KenPom: 66

KenPom has been one of the most respected metrics to measure the quality of teams and how viable all division one squads are on both sides of the court for over 20 years.

Offensive Rating: 60

Arizona State's offense has been the vessel that has kept them above water for the majority of the season. Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson have been reliable double-figure scorers, with each bringing a different element of value as a scorer.

The Sun Devils' exploits on offense were backed up on Saturday, as the team shot an efficient mark from three-point range, only turned the ball over five times, and saw four players reach double digits in scoring.

Defensive Rating: 90

Arizona State's defense has improved greatly over the last three weeks, as there was a point in Big 12 play where the defensive rating was in the 130-140 range.

The recent surge has had much to do with the team more effectively carrying out scouts of the opposing team, Hurley opting to switch up coverages at timely moments, and an uptick in individual play - including players such as Noah Meeusen.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) looks to pass as Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .