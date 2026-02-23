Updating ASU's Metric Standings Heading Into Final 4 Games of Season

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's hopes of taking Arizona State to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in his eleven season tenure dimmed significantly on Saturday after falling to Baylor by a score of 73-68 to begin their Texas road trip.

While Arizona State is unlikely to reach the number of wins that are needed to garner at-large consideration, there is little doubt that the squad has been better than expected, as consistent competition has been a mainstay throughout Big 12 play.

Arizona State on SI examines where the Sun Devils stand heading into the penultimate week of the regular season below - particulalry in key metrics that shape the way teams are viewed.

NCAA NET: 68

Arizona State's loss did not hurt them much as far as the NET is concerned as of Sunday morning.

The most closely followed metric for NCAA tournament seeding and at-large selections has been kind to the Sun Devils over the last two weeks, as ASU has risen roughly 15 spots since prior to the win over Oklahoma State on February 10.

History (since 2019) has shown that the lowest rated team to be an at-large selection is roughly in the range that Arizona State is in, although the bar has potential to be raised this season. Wins over Texas, Santa Clara, and Texas Tech will help ASU moving forward, but they presumably need a win over Kansas/Iowa State in the final two games of the regular season.

KenPom: 63

Offensive Rating: 64th

Arizona State's offense has been the calling card of this team for a majority of the season, as it kept them afloat in games such as the January 24 win over Cincinnati that prevented the season from cratering.

While ASU's three-point marksmanship has been inconsistent during Big 12 play, there are three reliable scorers that have kept the offense functioning at a generally strong level - Moe Odum, Massamba Diop, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson have kept things alive on a reliable basis in 2025-26.

Defensive Rating: 87th

Arizona State's rise in various metrics has largely had to do with a recent positive surge on the defensive side of the ball.

The Arizona State defense had previously ranked as low as the 130-140 range at different points during Big 12 play - the performances against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Baylor have gone a long way towards bucking the trend here.

The Sun Devils officially return to action on Tuesday night against the TCU Horned Frogs.

